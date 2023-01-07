Friday, Dec. 30
8:40 a.m., theft, 28300 block of Brazos Town Crossing (Academy).
12:14 p.m., traffic stop, Airport Ave. and BF Terry Blvd.
2:04 p.m., missing person, 1400 block of Stevens Ct.
3:07 p.m., traffic stop, Third St. and Ave. G.
3:50 p.m., CPS referral.
3:54 p.m., theft in progress, 5100 block of Ave. H (Melrose Family Fashion).
4:05 p.m., theft, 4100 block of FM 762.
6:57 p.m., burglary, 4100 block of FM 762 (Executive Nails).
8:02 p.m., accident/crash, Ave. H and First St.
11:02 p.m., noise complaint, 800 block of Lane Dr. (apts).
Arrests made on Friday, Dec. 30
12:56 p.m., male, 19, of Richmond, unlawfully carrying a weapon.
3:21 p.m., male, 20, of Rosenberg, 4 warrants-Rosenberg.
9:01 p.m., female, 26, of Houston, driving while license invalid.
Saturday, Dec. 31
4:35 a.m., traffic stop, 1000 block of Herndon Dr. (At Papa Mex).
9:07 a.m., burglary, 5600 block of Ave. I (Private Mini Storage).
9:36 a.m., burglary, 5100 block of Ave. H (Tulipanes Pharmacy).
11:07 a.m., theft, 3200 block of First St. (7-11).
12:42 p.m., traffic stop, 23500 block of U.S. 59 frontage rd. at FM 762.
5:23 p.m., animal bite, 1207 Blume Rd. (animal shelter).
5:35 p.m., traffic stop, 2700 block of First St.
6:32 p.m., suspicious activity, 2500 block of Ave. H (Reliquary)
6:43 p.m., missing person, 1400 Stevens Ct.
10:34 p.m., warrant served, 1700 block of Crabb River Rd. (Burger King).
11:02 p.m., traffic stop, Scott Rd. and Muegge Rd.
Arrests made on Saturday, Dec. 31
12:09 a.m., male, 60, of Rosenberg, warrant served.
8:09 a.m., male 22, of Rosenberg, DWI (open container of alcohol), possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram (felony).
1:27 p.m., female, 25, of Richmond, fleeing or attempting to elude a peace officer; possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram (felony); possession of a dangerous drug; tampering with physical evidence (felony).
6:28 p.m., male, 21, of Rosenberg, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2, between 4-400 grams (felony); unlawfully carrying a weapon.
6:28 p.m., male, 29, of Stafford, warrant served.
Sunday, Jan. 1
12:15 a.m., disturbance, 7100 block of Reading Rd. (apts).
1:49 a.m., traffic hazard, Cole Ave. and Ave. I.
2:19 a.m., traffic hazard, U.S. 59 frontage rd. and Reading Rd.
3:01 p.m., theft, 200 block of Fourth St.
4:24 a.m., person stopped and questioned, Ave. N and Old Creek Dr.
2:12 p.m., threat made, 1700 block of Seventh St.
3:37 p.m., threat made, 1700 block of Seventh St.
4:02 p.m., missing person, 1400 block of Stevens Ct.
6:31 p.m., 9-11 emergency call, 4800 block of Columbary Dr.
7:06 p.m., welfare check, 3400 block of Vista Dr. (Cinemark).
8:07 p.m., meet reportee, 24200 block of Commercial Dr. (Office Depot).
Arrests made on Sunday, Jan. 1
12:20 a.m., male, 26, of Houston, 3 warrants-Rosenberg.
3:25 a.m., male, 48, of Rosenberg, DWI.
5:09 a.m., male, 40, of Houston, warrant served.
7:42 a.m., male, 44, of Rosenberg, DWI.
7:39 p.m., male, 28, of Rosenberg, assault by contact (did not have permission to touch victim).
10:25 p.m., male, 26, of Richmond, DWI, resisting arrest/search/transport; retaliation.
Monday, Jan. 2
1:08 a.m., suspicious activity, 24400 block of Brazos Town Crossing (Kroger’s).
1:32 p.m., suspicious activity, 2500 block of Ave. H (99 Cent Only).
2:20 p.m., fraud, 4700 block of SH 36 (Isabella Properties).
2:34 p.m., assault, 500 block of Brazos St.
4:41 p.m., harassment, 3400 block of Fountains Dr. (apts).
4:56 p.m., traffic stop, Ave. H and White Oak Dr.
5:12 p.m., traffic stop, Ave. H and Herndon Dr.
5:36 p.m., welfare check, 1700 block of Third St. (trl park).
6:49 p.m., found/recovered/returned missing/stolen/lost property, 27900 block of U.S. 59 frontage rd. (Discount Tire).
7:29 p.m., accident/crash, 2800 block of Old Richmond Rd.
Arrests made on Monday, Jan. 2
2:39 a.m., female, 52, of Houston, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, between 4-200 grams; warrant served.
2:09 p.m., female, 52, of Houston, criminal trespass.
5:08 p.m., male, 52, of Rosenberg, 7 warrants-Rosenberg.
5:48 p.m., male, 26, of Rosenberg, warrant.
Tuesday, Jan. 3
4:42 a.m., criminal mischief, 2400 block of Ruby St. (trl park).
10:27 a.m., welfare check, 600 Park Place Blvd. (apts).
12:36 p.m., fraud, 300 block of Lane Dr. (apts).
2:25 p.m., 9-11 emergency call, 1000 block of Vera Cruz Dr.
2:53 p.m., traffic stop, Ave. N and Graeber Rd.
3:28 p.m., theft, 5100 block of Ave. H (EZ Pawn).
4:11 p.m., auto theft, 700 block of Blume Rd. (trl park).
5:02 p.m., civil matter, 900 block of Seabourne Meadows Dr.
6:11 p.m., welfare check, 600 block of Park Place Blv. (apts).
Arrests made on Tuesday, Jan. 3
12:04 a.m., male, 24, of Rosenberg, DWI.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.