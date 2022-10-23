Rosenberg police responded to 162 calls for assistance or interactions with the public while on patrol on Sunday, Oct. 16, and made 5 arrests.

Dispatch calls that resulted in offense reports being filed by the responding officer:

1:34 a.m., assault in progress, 1400 block of 8th St. (apts).

2:36 a.m., suspicious activity, Ave. H and 2nd St.

3:20 a.m., auto theft, Bamore Rd. and Magnolia Dr.

3:22 a.m., traffic stop, 1000 block of Herndon Rd.

4:26 a.m., assault, 2700 block of BF Terry Blvd.

