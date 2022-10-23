Rosenberg police responded to 162 calls for assistance or interactions with the public while on patrol on Sunday, Oct. 16, and made 5 arrests.
Dispatch calls that resulted in offense reports being filed by the responding officer:
1:34 a.m., assault in progress, 1400 block of 8th St. (apts).
2:36 a.m., suspicious activity, Ave. H and 2nd St.
3:20 a.m., auto theft, Bamore Rd. and Magnolia Dr.
3:22 a.m., traffic stop, 1000 block of Herndon Rd.
4:26 a.m., assault, 2700 block of BF Terry Blvd.
5:04 a.m., missing person, 2900 block of Airport Ave.(apts).
9:54 a.m., assist other agency, 1300 block of Ward St.
11:51 a.m., assault in progress, 5500 block of Reading Rd. (apts).
12:47 p.m., lost/stolen/missing property found/recovered, Second St. and Ave. H.
1:23 p.m., auto theft, 5200 block of Randon School Rd.
1:32 p.m., welfare check, 700 block of Reagan Park Ct.
3:52 p.m., auto theft, 2900 block of Airport Ave. (apts).
3:57 p.m., disturbance, 1400 block of Divin Dr.
5:03 p.m., assault, 7500 block of Summer Night Ln.
6:31 p.m., assault in progress, 2800 block of Chupik St.
6:38 p.m., lost/stolen/missing property found/recovered, 2000 block of Mulcahy St. (Sunset Park).
7:20 p.m., welfare check, 3200 block of First St. (Travelers Inn).
Arrests made Sunday, Oct. 16
3:02 a.m., male, 31, of Brookshire, 2 warrants.
4 a.m., male, 50, of Rosenberg, DWI.
4:48 p.m., male, 39, of Rosenberg, assault by contact (did not have permission to lay hands on victim).
5:55 p.m., female, 44, of Rosenberg, assault.
7:07 p.m., male, 30, of Rosenberg, assault by contact.
Rosenberg police responded to 172 calls for assistance or interactions with the public while on patrol on Monday, Oct. 17, and made 2 arrests.
Dispatch calls that resulted in offense reports being filed by the responding officer:
12:15 a.m., accident/crash, 6800 block of Reading Rd. (in front of Spring Hill Suites).
9:19 a.m., weapon reported, 1600 block of Rice St.
9:41 a.m., burglary, 2200 block of 1st St.
10:09 a.m., theft in progress, 5100 block of Ave. H. (Family Dollar).
2:51 p.m., suspicious activity, 28000 block of U.S. 59 frontage rd. (credit union).
4:04 p.m., warrant served, 1000 block of Sally Anne Dr.
8 p.m., property check, 1200 block of Blume Rd. (Animal shelter).
10:06 p.m., person stopped and questioned, 6700 block of Reading Rd.
Arrests made Monday, Oct. 17
12:02 a.m., male, 47, of Rosenberg, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon x 2 (felony).
4:42 p.m., male, 38, of Rosenberg, warrant served.
Rosenberg police responded to 202 calls for assistance or interactions with the public while on patrol on Tuesday, Oct. 18, and made 3 arrests.
Dispatch calls that resulted in offense reports being filed by the responding officer:
2 a.m., welfare check, 2500 block of 3rd St.
10:54 a.m., sex offense reported.
12:01 p.m., assist other agency, 28000 block of U.S. 59 frontage rd. (DPS).
3:05 p.m., fraud reported, 5400 block of Ave. N.
3:23 p.m., criminal mischief, 1100 block of Radio Lane.
5:59 p.m., animal bite, 300 block of Lane Dr.
7:59 p.m., criminal trespass, 900 block of Elizabeth Ln.
8:23 p.m., assault in progress, 8100 block of Silent Deep Dr.
10:17 p.m., warrant served, 2100 block of 4th St. (RPD).
Arrests made Tuesday, Oct. 18
10:10 a.m., female, 40, of Rosenberg, deadly conduct.
9:25 p.m., male, 48, of Rosenberg, assault.
10:47 p.m., male, 51, of Arcola, warrant-Rosenberg.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.