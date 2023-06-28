Thursday, June 22

8:43 a.m., warrant service, 1500 blkock of Carlisle St.

8:51 a.m., warrant service, 1100 block of Frost St.

9:08 a.m., fraud, 2300 block of Bamore Rd.

9:09 a.m., animal call, 3000 1st St.

9:26 a.m., warrant service, 800 block of 6th St.

9:42 a.m., warrant service, 500 block of 1st St.

