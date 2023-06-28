Thursday, June 22
8:43 a.m., warrant service, 1500 blkock of Carlisle St.
8:51 a.m., warrant service, 1100 block of Frost St.
9:08 a.m., fraud, 2300 block of Bamore Rd.
9:09 a.m., animal call, 3000 1st St.
9:26 a.m., warrant service, 800 block of 6th St.
9:42 a.m., warrant service, 500 block of 1st St.
9:59 a.m., accident/crash, Mahlmann St. & Ave. I.
10:01 a.m., animal call, Ave. F & 3rd St.
10:21 a.m., warrant service, 1700 block of Old Creek D.
10 a.m., accident/crash, I-69 frontage rd. & 1st St.
11:47 a.m., violating city ordinance, I-69 frontage rd. & Reading Rd.
1:07 p.m., disturbance, 725 Blume Rd.
1:30 p.m., suspicious activity, 1200 block of Brooks Ave.
4:20 p.m., warrant service, 800 block of Jennetta St.
4:43 p.m., accident/crash, Ave. H & Alamo St.
4:43 p.m., accident/crash 24110 Commercial Dr.
4:51 p.m., disturbance, 601 Park Place Blvd.
6:02 p.m., criminal trespass, Old Richmond Rd. & Ward St.
6:35 p.m., criminal trespass, 7700 block of Butler Lakes Ct.
6:57 p.m., animal call, 1005 Frances Dr.; Harwood Park.
7:37 p.m., abandoned vehicle, 906 block of Coffee Mill Creek Ln.
10:09 p.m., suspicious activity, 1001 Lane Dr.
Arrests Thursday, June 22
4:36 p.m., female, 52, of Rosenberg, 6 warrants (5 from Rosenberg).
Friday, June 23
6:28 a.m., disturbance 3419 Fountains Dr; The Henry
7:18 a.m., deceased person, 1800 block of Junker St.
9:39 a.m., disturbance, 3419 Fountains Dr.
10:58 a.m., fraud reported, 4700 block of Redbud Dr.
11:16: a.m., accident/crash, 3835 Ave. H.
12:15 p.m., theft, 810 Brooks Ave.
12:49 p.m., accident/crash, 7800 Town Center Blvd.
1:14 p.m., assault in progress, 320 Houston St.; Brazos Park.
2:22 p.m., disturbance, 1600 block of Perennial Ln.
2:59 p.m., fraud, 6300 block of Fisher Bend Ln.
3:03 p.m., accident/crash, Ave. J & 4th St.
3:19 p.m., disturbance, 915 Cole Ave.
3:30 p.m., disturbance, 2700 block of B F Terry Blvd.
4:27 p.m., accident/crash, 911 Lane Dr.
4:30 p.m., accident/crash, Brazos Town Xing & Brazos Center Blvd.
4:54 p.m., violating city ordinance, 1000 block of Bernard Ave.
5:18 p.m., suspicious activity, Reading Rd. & Spacek Rd.
5:40 p.m., disturbance, 200 block of Summer Gate Ct.
6:41 p.m., accident/crash, 3524 SH 36 S.
7:18 p.m., burglary, 3701 Fountains Dr; Seabourne Creek Sports Complex.
7:30 p.m., disturbance 24501 Southwest Fwy.; McDonald’s.
9:12 p.m.,suspicious activity, 5110 Ave H.; ABC Dental.
10:06 p.m., disturbance, 4720 Reading Rd.
9:59 p.m., accident/crash, 3300 Ave. I.
11:37 p.m., disturbance, 4720 Reading Rd.
Arrests Friday, June 23
10:18 a.m., female, 33, of Rosenberg, 2 warrants-Rosenberg.
1:57 p.m., male, 48, of Rosenberg, assault.
6:55 p.m., female, 26, of Houston, assault; possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2, between 1-4 grams (felony).
Saturday, June 24
12:32 p.m.,suspicious activity, 800 block of Lane Dr.
1:41 a.m., suspicious activity, 300 block of 8th St.
3:23 a.m., sex offense reported, 2120 4th St.; RPD.
3:26 a.m., suspicious activity, 24108 Southwest Fwy.; Gringos.
8:42 a.m., suspicious activity, 800 block of Summer Village Way.
9:31 a.m., accident/crash, Ave. H & 1st St.
9:39 a.m., animal call, 2000 block of Hamilton St.
11:36 a.m., suspicious activity, 500 block of 7th St.
11:38 a.m., suspicious activity, 3831 SH 36 S.; Seabourne Creek Park.
12:32 p.m., violating city ordinance, 24984 Commercial Dr.; Dollar Tree.
12:54, deceased person, 1200 block of Gibbons Ct.
1:22 p.m., auto theft, 4112 FM 762; Texans Fit.
1:44 p.m., deceased person, 400 block of Mebane Ln.
1:58 p.m., disturbance, 5300 block of Winding Stream Dr.
2:11 p.m., accident/crash, 2516 Ave. H.
2:23 p.m., accident/crash, Ave. H & Cole Ave.
3:0 p.m., disturbance, 800 block of 6th St.
3:18 p.m., harassment reported, 800 block of Salado Slough Ln.
4:45 p.m., animal call, 1000 block of Allen St; United Pentecostal Church.
5:27 p.m., fraud reported, 1400 block of Wilson Dr.
5:33 p.m., assault in progress, 2700 block of B F Terry Blvd.
6:15 p.m., disturbance, 28382 Southwest Fwy.; Oyo Hotel.
5:49 p.m., accident/crash, 28015 Southwest Fwy.; Speedy Stop.
7:11 p.m., accident/crash, 3900 FM 762.
7:32 p.m., noise complaint, 1000 block of Harrisburg Ct.
8:02 p.m., disturbance, 3200 block of Grand Cane Ln.
10:06 p.m., warrant service, 2120 4th St.; RPD.
11:58 p.m., suspicious activity, 1800 block of City Hall Dr.,
Arrests Saturday, June 24
2:54 a.m., male, 27, of Richmond, warrant-Rosenberg.
4:36 a.m., male, 57, of Houston. public intoxication.
1:28 p.m., male, 33, of Sugar Land, warrant.
6:55 p.m., female, 33, Fort Bend County, public intoxication.
9:45 p.m., male, 24, of Rosenberg, assault.
11:14 p.m., male, 38, of Richmond, warrant-Rosenberg.
Sunday, June 25
12:23 a.m., noise complaint, 1500 block of Leaman Ave.
12:50 p.m., suspicious activity, 4720 Reading Rd.
1:21 a.m., disturbance, 28332 Southwest Fwy.; La Quinta.
2:58 p.m., suspicious activity, 28382 Southwest Fw.y; Oyo Hotel.
6:51 a.m., noise complaint, 100 block of Round Lake Dr.
7:09 a.m., disturbance, 314 2nd St.
8:08 a.m., theft, 700 block of Baker Rd.
8:47 a.m., found property 301 3rd St.; Jackson Elementary.
8:50 a.m., animal bite, 1207 Blume Rd.; Animal Control.
8:58 a.m., suspicious activity, Airport Ave. & I-69 frontage rd.
10:28 a.m., fraud reported, 1400 block of Wilson Dr.
11:26 a.m., suspicious activity, 3317 1st S.t; Jack In The Box
11:55 a.m., theft, 5130 Ave. H; Family Dollar.
12:29 p.m., accident/crash, I-69 frontage rd. & Reading Rd.
12:55 p.m., suspicious activity, 3004 Ave N; Travis Park.
2:02 p.m., accident/crash, Elizabeth Ave. & West St.
2:27 p.m., accident/crash, 1st St. & I-69 frontage rd.
4:28 p.m., accident/crash, Grand Isle Ln. & Creole Bay Ln.
4:44 p.m., theft, 28382 Southwest Fwy; Oyo Hotel.
5:16 p.m., suspicious activity, Reading Rd & I-69 frontage rd.
5:58 p.m., accident/crash, 3831 SH 36 S; Seabourne Creek Park.
6 p.m., theft, 24502 Southwest Fwy; Chili’s.
6:25 p.m., fraud reported, 7500 block of Summerdale Dr.
6:37 p.m., noise complaint, 1217 Westwood Dr.
6:44 p.m., animal call, I-69 frontage rd .& 1st St.
6:54 p.m., criminal mischief, 1217 Westwood Dr; Westwood
7:43 p.m., fraud reported, 1600 block of Perennial Ln.
8:55 p.m., suspicious activity, 300 block of Lane Dr.
9:28 p.m., assault in progress, 1100 block of Ward St.
9:36 p.m., suspicious activity, 4300 block of Ave., H.
9:39 p.m., assault in progress, 1200 block of Gerona Blvd.
10:06 p.m., disturbance, 3101 Vista Dr. Apt.
Arrests Sunday, May 25
1:45 a.m., male, 22, of El Paso, public intoxication.
2:16 a.m., female, 27, Houston, driving while license suspended.
11:30 a.m., male, 21, of Richmond,7 warrants (one from Rosenberg); failure to identify himself to a peace officer as a fugitive from the law (or provided false ID).
12:48 p.m., female, 34, of Rosenberg, terroristic threat; unlawful possession of a firearm (felony).
3;24 p.m., male, 47, of Rosenberg, public intoxication.
4:02 p.m., male, 56, of Needville, warrant-Rosenberg.
6:11 p.m., male, 23, of Rosenberg, warrant; failure to identif himself as a fugitive or providing false ID.
