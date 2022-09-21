Rosenberg police responded to 167 calls for assistance or interactions with the public or property while on patrol on Friday, Sept. 16, and made 6 arrests.
Dispatch calls that resulted in offense reports being filed by the responding officer:
2:25 a.m., traffic stop, First St. and Ave. D.
4:47 a.m., traffic stop, Ave. I and San Jacinto St.
9:46 a.m., auto theft, 24400 block of Commercial Dr. (Home Depot).
10:02 a.m., disturbance, 3100 block of Vista Dr. (apts).
11:22 a.m., theft in progress, 24900 block of Commercial Dr. (Kohls).
1:23 p.m., weapon reported, 8300 block of Silent Deep Dr.
6:11 p.m., weapon reported, 3400 block of First St. (Taco Bell).
7:29 p.m., fraud reported, 1300 block of First St. (Popeye’s).
7:53 p.m., theft, 24400 block of Commercial Dr. (Home Depot).
8:46 p.m., theft in progress, 24400 block of Commercial Dr. (Home Depot).
9:49 p.m., missing person, 1400 block of Stevens Ct.
11:11 p.m., assault in progress, 3400 block of Fountains Blvd. (apts).
Arrests made Friday, Sept. 16
3:08 a.m., male, 42, of Rosenberg, driving while license invalid; possession of open container of alcohol in moving vehicle; ran stop light, warrant served.
5:22 a.m., female, 32, of Rosenberg, driving while license invalid.
4:44 p.m., female, 19, of Rosenberg, assault.
4:54 p.m., male, 48, of Rosenberg, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, between 1-4 grams (felony).
6:59 p.m., male, 29, of Richmond, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram (felony).
