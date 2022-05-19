Rosenberg police responded to 158 calls for assistance, traffic violators, property checks, silent alarms, stray and wild animals, noise complaints, people with weapons, deceased persons, suspicious people, civil matters, threats, assaults, road hazards, disturbances, accidents/crashes, assisting other agencies, etc.,Monday, May 16, and made 5 arrests.
Dispatch calls that resulted in offense reports being filed by the responding officer:
•1:37 a.m., assault, 27900 block of U.S. 59 (Motel 6).
•4:13 a.m., burglary, 1800 block of Old Creek Dr.
•8:16 a.m., CPS referral.
•8:45 a.m., traffic stop, 4800 block of Ave. H.
•9:46 a.m., traffic stop, Ave. K and Frost St.
•10:44 a.m., traffic stop, 1100 Old Radio Ln.
•12:11 p.m., disturbance, 2200 block of Parrott Ave.
•12:46 p.m., abandoned vehicle, 3400 block of Fountains Dr.
•1:25 p.m., burglary, 24400 block of U.S. 59. (Pho House Noodles).
•7:56 p.m., theft in progress, 1200 block of Westwood Dr.
•7:57 p.m., deceased person, 29800 block of U.S. 59 frontage rd.
Arrests made Monday, May 16
•1:46 a.m., male, 48, of Needville, warrant served.
•4:10 a.m., female, 26, of Rosenberg, assault.
•9:32 a.m., male, 62, of Richmond, tampering with physical evidence, three outstanding warrants from the city of Rosenberg.
•10:17 a.m., female, 32, of Rosenberg, four outstanding warrants from the city of Rosenberg.
•11:24 a.m., female, 49, of Sugar Land, warrant served (issued by another agency/community).
n n n n
Rosenberg police responded to 165 calls on Tuesday, May 17, and made 4 arrests.
Dispatch calls that resulted in offense reports being filed by the responding officer:
•1:31 p.m., suspicious act, Lawrence St. and Ave. N.
•1:17 p.m., disturbance, 800 block of Lane Dr.
•2:19 p.m., pedestrian questioned, 4300 block of Ave. H.
•3:09 p.m., traffic stop, Ave. D and Third St.
•4:18 p.m., weapons complaint, 4700 block of SH 36.
•6:11 p.m., theft, 7200 block of Town Center Blvd.
•6:20 p.m., theft, 2800 block of First St.
Arrests made Tuesday, May 17
•8:17 a.m., male, 26, of Richmond, driving while license invalid.
•2:44 p.m., male, 48, of Rosenberg, warrant served (issued by another agency/community).
•4:03 p.m., male, 23, of Rosenberg, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram in a drug-free zone, unlawful carrying of a weapon, warrant served (issued by another agency/community).
•4:18 p.m., male, 34, of Needville, public intoxication.
n n n n
Rosenberg police responded to 29 calls between midnight and 8 a.m. on Wednesday, May 18, and made 2 arrests.
•12:43 a.m., traffic hazard, 1500 block of Lawrence St.
•1:29 a.m., suspicious act, Spruce Dr. and Sandalwood Ave.
•4:07 a.m., suspicious act, 2000 block of Mulcahy St. (Sunset Park).
Arrests made Wednesday, May 18
•2:22 a.m., male, 17, of Rosenberg, evading arrest/detention.
•7:04 a.m., female, 68, of Rosenberg, aggravated assault with a knife.
