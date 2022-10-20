Rosenberg police responded to 196 calls for assistance or interactions with the public while on patrol on Friday, Oct. 14, and made 6 arrests.
Dispatch calls that resulted in offense reports being filed by the responding officer:
9:52 a.m., assault, 1500 block of Mulcahy St.
11:34 a.m., assault, 2800 block of Muegge Rd.
12:36 p.m., CPS referral.
1:29 p.m., assault in progress, 5300 block of Ave. N.
4:30 p.m., assault in progress, 5100 block of Ave. H. (TA Wireless).
4:45 p.m., welfare check, 1200 block of Westwood Dr.
6:45 p.m., assault, 1500 block of Mulcahy St.
8:42 p.m., burglary in progress, 400 block of Round Lake Dr.
11:27 p.m., traffic stop, 7th St. and Mons Ave.
Arrests made Friday, Oct. 14
1:52 a.m., male, 44, of Rosenberg, assault.
3:16 p.m., male, 33, of Rosenberg, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram (felony); unlawful possession of a firearm (felony).
6:55 p.m., male, 34, of Rosenberg, assault by contact (did not have permission to lay hands on victim).
7:42 p.m., female, 25, of Rosenberg, abandoning/endangering a child (felony).
11:08 p.m., female, 47, of Richmond, unspecified charge.
11:49 p.m., male, 42, of Rosenberg, driving while license suspended.
Rosenberg police responded to 181 calls for assistance or interactions with the public while on patrol on Saturday, Oct. 15, and made 11 arrests.
Dispatch calls that resulted in offense reports being filed by the responding officer:
9:08 a.m., animal call, 700 block of Blume Rd.
11:55 p.m., traffic stop, Fairgrounds Blvd and SH 36.
1:36 p.m., theft, 28300 block of U.S. 59 frontage rd. (Oyo Hotel).
3:13 p.m., traffic stop, Greenwood Dr. and Woodway Ave.
4:52 p.m., fraud, 500 block of Minonite Rd. (7-11)
5:26 p.m., traffic stop, 4900 block of Mustang Ave. (by Brazos Valley Credit Union).
5:54 p.m., burglary, 1300 block of Allen St.
6:44 p.m., traffic hazard, 3800 block of Ave. H (in front of Taqueria Little Mexico).
7:45 p.m., fraud, 2100 block of Fourth St. (RPD).
9:03 p.m., welfare check, Millie St. and Ave. I.
9:24 p.m., warrant served, 3900 block of FM 2218.
Arrests made Saturday, Oct. 15
12:53 a.m., male, 28, of Rosenberg, public intoxication; 3 warrants-Rosenberg.
4:31 a.m., female, 36, of Rosenberg, DWI; attempting to flee/elude peace officer.
1:08 p.m., male, 18, of Odessa, tampering with physical evidence (felony).
1:42 p.m., male, 17, of Odessa, possession of drug paraphernalia.
2:11 p.m., male, 20, of Odessa, warrant served.
2:32 p.m., male, 19, of Odessa, possession of drug paraphernalia.
3:47 p.m, male. 20, of Rosenberg, failing to identify himself to a peace officer as a fugitive from justice; 7 warrants-Rosenberg; 3 warrants-elsewhere.
6:09 p.m., male, 27, of Richmond, failing to maintain financial responsibility (vehicle insurance); driving without a license.
7:42 p.m., male, 55, of Rosenberg, DWI.
9:31 p.m., male, 22, of East Bernard, warrant served.
9:47 p.m., male, 37, of Rosenberg, public intoxication.
