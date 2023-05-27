Friday, May 19
8:24 a.m., accident/crash, Reading Rd & I 69 frontage rd.
9:15 a.m., animal call, 28382 Southwest Fwy; Oyo Hotel.
10 a.m., suspicious activity, 300 block of Lane Dr.
11:30 a.m., suspicious activity, 24934 Commercial Dr; Kohls.
12:42 p.m., warrant service, 500 block of 4th St.
12:58 p.m., suspicious activity, 23701 Southwest Fwy; Sonic.
2:17 p.m., theft, 4126 FM 762; Coco Bella.
2:48 p.m., burglary, 25850 Southwest Fwy; Cavenders Boot City.
3:18 p.m., warrant service, 200 block of Clark St., Richmond.
3:24 p.m., criminal mischief, 1800 block of Manor Cir.
3:27 p.m., burglary, 24230 Commercial Dr; Burlington Coat Factory.
3:40 p.m., warrant service, 4500 block of Reading Rd; Fort Bend Annex.
4:17 p.m., accident/crash, 1st St & I 69 frontage rd.
4:41 p.m., criminal trespass, 2800 block of Muegge Rd.
4:59: p.m., fraud, 4900 block of Sandalwood Ave.
5:20 p.m., accident/crash, 3100 1st St.
5:20 p.m. suspicious activity, 5305 Ave. I; CVS Pharmacy.
5:50 p.m., disturbance, 28225 Southwest Fwy.; Taco Bueno.
6:20 p.m., suspicious activity, 6815 Reading Rd; Spring Hill Suites.
6:40 p.m., suspicious activity, 300 block of 1st St.
7:16 p.m., auto theft, 27927 Southwest Fwy; Motel 6.
7:46 p.m., accident/crash, 28111 Southwest Fwy.
7:57 p.m., fraud, 1200 block of Blaydon Ct.
9:49 p.m., suspicious activity, 4908 Ave H; Tabacco Mart.
10:01 p.m., suspicious activity, 4520 Seabourne Landing Dr.
10:16 p.m., suspicious activity, 7th St & Ave G.
10:25 p.m., noise complaint, 3226 block of Rychlik Dr.
10:43 p.m., disturbance, Blume Rd & Washington St.
11:32 p.m., assault in progress, 1900 block of Louise St.
11:34 p.m., assault, 300 block of 1st. St.
Arrests made Friday, May 19
12:59 p.m., male, 35, of Abilene, warrant.
3:53 p.m., male, 43, of Rosenberg, 3 warrants-Rosenberg.
4:24 p.m., male, 42, of Houston, warrant.
6:09 p.m., male, 30, of Needville, driving while license suspended.
7:41 p.m., male, 48, of Houston, DWI-open container; fleeing or attempting to elude a peace officer.
8:46 p.m., female, 37, of unincorporated Fort Bend County, possession of drug paraphernalia; public intoxication.
10:51 p.m., female, 32, of Rosenberg, alcohol sale to minor.
Saturday, May 20
1:10 a.m., disturbance, 1300 block of Mahlmann St.
2:01 a.m., noise complaint, 3300 block of Vista Dr; Hampton Inn
2:56 a.m., suspicious activity, 1500 block of Brazos St.
3:01 p.m., suspicious activity, 3200 block of Rychlik Dr.
3:03 a.m., suspicious activity, 500 block of 1st St.
3:53 a.m., suspicious activity, 2600 block of Truman Cir.
6:02 a.m., threat, 300 block of Mebane Ln.
6:57 a.m., sex offense in progress, 5500 block of Reading Rd.
7:50 a.m., suspicious activity, Ave. H & 8th St.
8:53 a.m., violating city ordinance, 1st St. & I 69 frontage rd.
9:31 a.m., fraud, 24810 Commercial Dr; Sub Station.
11:13 a.m., criminal trespass, 28382 Southwest Fwy; Oyo Hotel.
11:26 p.m., found property, 28000 Southwest Fwy Ste G; La Casona.
12:02 p.m., accident/crash, 1700 Blume Rd., Rosenberg.
12:33 p.m., disturbance, 1208 Brooks Ave.
1:06 p.m., theft, 28005 Southwest Fwy; Lowes.
1:51 p.m., accident/crash, 3101 Vista Dr.
2:02 p.m., assault, 150 block of Old Richmond Rd.
2:12 p.m., accident/crash, 26200 Southwest Fwy.
3:39 p.m., accident/crash, Town Center Blvd & B F Terry Blvd.
3:44 p.m., disturbance, 1200 block of Westwood Dr.
3:52 p.m., threat, Reading Rd & Minonite Rd.
4:25 p.m., animal call, 4700 block of SH 36 S.
5:05 p.m., assault, 1400 block of Mahlmann St.
7:13 p.m., fraud, 3310 1st St.; Subway.
7:32 p.m., assault, 4814 Mustang Ave; Lamar Jr High.
9:27 p.m., criminal mischief, 3800 block of Marilyn St.
9:58 p.m., disturbance, 3400 block of Ave. O.
10:05 p.m., noise complaint, 1000 block of Junction Ct.
10:27 p.m., suspicious activity, 4500 block of Seabourne Landing Dr.
10:51 p.m., noise complaint, Junction Ct. & Seabourne Meadows Dr.
Arrests made Saturday, May 20
12:14 a.m., male, 25, of Rosenberg, assault by contact (did not have permission to touch victim).
4:55 a.m., female, 41, of Rosenberg, DWI.
3:13 a.m., male, 21, of Houston, unlawfully carrying a weapon.
8:23 p.m., female, 25, of Needville, assault.
Sunday, May 21
12:16 a.m., suspicious activity, 417 Houston St; Trimart.
1:11 a.m., disturbance, 800 block of Lane Dr.
1:31 p.m., noise complaint, 2100 block of Leaman Ave.
2:36 a.m., disturbance, 4606 Ave H; Lone Star Inn.
2:52 a.m., accident/crash, I 69 frontage rd. & Stella Rd.
3:46 a.m., disturbance, 2000 block of Jones St.
9:03 a.m., accident/crash, Ave. N. & Radio Ln.
9:21 a.m., suspicious activity, 4520 Reading Rd; Fort Bend Annex.
10:18 a.m., disturbance, 800 block of 6th St.
11:33 a.m., disturbance, 1200 block of Brooks Ave.
12:03: p.m., suspicious activity, 23912 Commercial Dr; Target.
12:33 p.m., assault, 1100 block of Desert Palms Ln.
12:51 p.m., accident/crash, 1st St. & I 69 frontage rd.
1:15: p.m., noise complaint, 400 block of 5th St.
1:17 p.m., accident/crash, Commercial Dr. & Town Center Blvd.
1:43 p.m., disturbance, 28225 Southwest Fwy; Taco Bueno.
6:18 p.m., criminal mischief, Seabourne Meadows Dr. & Santa Fe Ct.
6:54 p.m., criminal mischief, 3400 block of Ave. O.
8:50 p.m., harassment, 1000 block of Lane Dr.
8:55: p.m., disturbance, 5141 Ave H; Burger King.
9:05 p.m., criminal trespass, 28111 Southwest Fwy; Gulf 69 At1st.
9:05 p.m., assault in progress, 28111 Southwest Fwy; Gulf 69 at 1st.
9:34 p.m., accident/crash, 4605 Mustang Ave; Lamar Field House.
9:57 p.m., theft, 25850 Southwest Fwy.; Cavenders Boot City.
10:56 p.m., suspicious activity, 28111 Southwest Fwy.; Gulf.
11:19 p.m., disturbance, 7100 block of Reading Rd.
Arrests made Sunday, May 21
5:50 a.m., female, 55, of Rosenberg, warrant-Rosenberg.
9:30 a.m., male, 49 of Houston, DWI, forging currency.
12:37 p.m., female, 40, of Rosenberg, warrant.
4:03 p.m., female, 25, of Rosenberg, warrant.
6:48 p.m., female, 34, of Rosenberg, 4 warrants-Rosenberg.
9:27 p.m., male, 22, of Rosenberg, warrant.
Monday, May 22
12:12 a.m., accident/crash, 26111 Southwest Fwy.
12:26 a.m., accident/crash, I 69 frontage rd. & FM 2218.
1:35 a.m., suspicious activity, Stoneridge Ct. & Bamboo Ln.
5:45 a.m., suspicious activity, 5800 block of Knox Landing Dr.
7:52 a.m., theft, 5002 Business Park Dr.
9:02 a.m., fraud, 700 block of Blume Rd .
9:13 a.m., theft reported, 2120 4th St; RPD.
9:46 a.m., theft, 3800 block of Windy Brook Rd.
10:31 p.m., theft, 2801 I 69; Cottonwood Travel Plaza.
11:47 a.m., accident/crash Millie St. & Ave. I.
12:14 p.m., violating city ordinance, 23828 Southwest Fwy.; Firestone,
1:10 p.m., accident/crash, Reading frontage rd. & I 69.
2:31 p.m., suspicious activity, 3316 Ave H; Walgreens.
2:39 p.m., theft in progress, 5101 Ave. H Ste 35; Dollar General.
3:03 p.m., fraud, 1000 block of Harrisburg Ct.
4:08 p.m., violating city ordinance, 1st St. & I 69 frontage rd.
4:35 p.m., threat, 1400 block of George St.
5:29 p.m., suspicious act, 2400 block of Ruby St.
5:47 p.m., burglary, 6815 Reading Rd.; Spring Hill Suites.
5:55 p.m., assault in progress, 3420 Vista Dr.; Cinemark 12.
6:28 p.m., animal call, 600 block of Park Place Blvd.
7:57 p.m., theft, 5101 Ave. H Ste 35; Dollar General.
9:13 p.m., suspicious activity, 3831 Sh 36 S; Seabourne Creek Park.
9:45: p.m., animal call, FM 2218 & Koeblen Rd.
10:26 p.m., suspicious activity, 400 block of Washington St.
Arrests made Monday, May 22
2:18 a.m., female, 24, of Rosenberg, public intoxication.
10:31 a.m., male, 38, of Richmond, warrant; impersonating a public servant.
6:38 p.m., male, 44, of Rosenberg, assault by contact.
8:06 p.m., male, 40, of Richmond, failure to identify himself as a fugitive from the law to a peace officer or providing false ID; 7 warrants-Rosenberg.
Tuesday, May 23
12:03 a.m., noise complaint, 2400 block of Ruby St.
7:29 a.m., accident/crash, Herndon Dr. & Ave. H.
7:49 a.m., deceased person, 1200 block of Georgina St.
8:03 a.m., threat, 2900 block of Blackwood Rd.
8:11 a.m., accident/crash, 1st St. & I 69 frontage rd.
10:23 a.m., accident/crash, 3rd St & Leaman Ave.
10:51 a.m., violating city ordinance, Commercial Dr. & Town Center Blvd.
11:19 a.m., criminal trespass, 1810 Houston St.
11:23 a.m., animal call, FM 2218 & Koeblen Rd,.
12:01 p.m., accident/crash, 5525 Reading Rd.
12:44 p.m., disturbance, 900 block of Frost St.
1:17 p.m., harassment, 2120 4th St.; RPD.
2:11 p.m., theft, 1000 block of Lane Dr.
2:33 p.m., accident/crash, Ave. H & Lane Dr.
3:02 p.m., warrant service, 23801 Brazos Town Xing; Academy Sports.
3:07 p.m., accident/crash, 1930 J Meyer Rd.
3:44: p.m., assault in progress, 1400 Ave. H; First Dutt Motors.
4:40 p.m., suspicious activity, 3000 block of Ave. N; Travis Park.
5:05 p.m., theft, 24502 Southwest Fwy; Chilis.
5:16 p.m., accident/crash 6737, Reading Rd.
5:15:43 p.m., theft, 1900 block of Village Court Ln.
5:19 p.m., assault in progress, 1636 Southgate Dr; 711.
5:27 p.m., missing person, 1400 block of Stevens Ct.
6:27 p.m., disturbance, 2100 block of Bernie Ave.
6:31 p.m., disturbance, 500 block of 1st St.
6:33 p.m., warrant service, 28225 Southwest Fwy; Taco Bueno.
6:56 p.m., suspicious activity, 200 block of Bent Ray Ct.
7:57 p.m., assault in progress, 600 block of Brazos St.
8:3 p.m., disturbance, 200 block of Summer Creek Ln.
10:08 p.m., noise complaint, 900 block of Cole Ave.
10:28 p.m., warrant service, 4720 block of Reading Rd.
10:50 p.m., noise complaint, 1300 block of Paradise Creek Ln.
11:08 p.m., animal call, 2700 block of David St.
11:48 p.m., suspicious activity, 200 block of Prairie Ln.
11:57 p.m., suspicious activity, 3150 B F Terry Blvd; Tx Health And Human Services.
Arrests made Tuesday, May 23
1:49 p.m., male, 20, of unincorporated Fort Bend County, 4 warrants-Rosenberg.
3:40 p.m., male, 35, of Rosenberg, 9 warrants-Rosenberg.
7:23 p.m., female, 35, of Rosenberg, 2 warrants.
Wednesday, May 24
12:05 a.m., suspicious activity, Mimosa Ln. & Mulcahy St.
2:39 a.m., assault in progress, 1900 block of Louise St.
5:48 a.m., accident/crash, 3554 FM 2218.
6:51 a.m., noise complaint, 1100 block of Ward St.
7:36 a.m., animal call, Ave A. & 8th St.
8:08 a.m., accident/crash, 4600 Mustang Ave.
8:37 a.m., accident/crash, SH 36 S & Retail Ln.
8:42 a.m., accident/crash, 28005 Southwest Fwy.
9:15 a.m., theft, 500 block of Brazos St.
12:24 p.m., accident/crash, 3701 Fountains Dr.
2:17 p.m., violating city ordinance, Cunningham Ln. & Diamond River.
2:49 p.m., sex offense, 4600 block of Ave. H.
2:04 p.m., threat, 2400 block of Lazy Ln.
4:37 p.m., burglary, 28332 Southwest Fwy; La Quinta.
5:11 p.m., accident/crash, I 69 frontage rd. & Bamore Rd.
Arrests made Wednesday, May 24
8:14 a.m., male, 33, of Rosenberg, cruelty to non-livestock animals.
4:59 p.m., male, 22, of Rosenberg, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle (felony).
6:05 p.m., male, 43, of Katy, possession of marijuana, between 2-4 ounces.
7:06 p.m., male, 37 of Rosenberg, assault.
