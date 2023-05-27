Friday, May 19

8:24 a.m., accident/crash, Reading Rd & I 69 frontage rd.

9:15 a.m., animal call, 28382 Southwest Fwy; Oyo Hotel.

10 a.m., suspicious activity, 300 block of Lane Dr.

11:30 a.m., suspicious activity, 24934 Commercial Dr; Kohls.

12:42 p.m., warrant service, 500 block of 4th St.

12:58 p.m., suspicious activity, 23701 Southwest Fwy; Sonic.

