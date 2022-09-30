Rosenberg police responded to 126 calls for assistance or interactions with the public or property while on patrol on Monday, Sept. 26, and made 3 arrests.
Dispatch calls that resulted in offense reports being filed by the responding officer:
4:21 a.m., welfare check, 7100 block of Reading Rd. (apts).
8:35 a.m., traffic stop, Ave. I and Fifth St.
8:49 a.m., burglary, 4700 block of Reading Rd.
4:26 p.m., assist other agency, 5300 block of FM 1640.
4:58 p.m., assist other agency, 4300 block of SH 36 (fairgrounds).
