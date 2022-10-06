Rosenberg police responded to 146 calls for assistance or interactions with the public or property while on patrol on Monday, Oct. 3, and made 3 arrests.
Dispatch calls that resulted in offense reports being filed by the responding officer:
5:19 a.m., robbery in progress, 500 block of Seabourne Creek Meadow Dr.
8:47 a.m., adult protective services referral.
9:10 a.m., assault, 2700 block of Ave. K. (Travis Elementary).
11:13 a.m., suspicious activity, 2900 block of First St. (Clayton Homes).
8:21 p.m., traffic stop, First St. and Rice St
9:23 p.m., criminal mischief, 3100 block of Vista Dr. (apts).
Arrests made Monday, Oct. 3
12:07 p.m., female, 22, of Houston, 6 warrants-Rosenberg.
2:30 p.m., male, 35, of Rosenberg, harassment, violating protective order.
8:36 p.m., male, 33, of Wallis, 3 warrants-Rosenberg; warrant from elsewhere.
Rosenberg police responded to 182 calls for assistance or interactions with the public while on patrol on Tuesday, Oct. 4, and made 5 arrests.
Dispatch calls that resulted in offense reports being filed by the responding officer:
12:06 p.m., traffic stop, Ave. H and Bestway Dr.
12:12 p.m., CPS referral.
12:32 p.m., traffic stop, 3700 block of Ave. H (At Fiesta).
1:30 p.m., suspicious activity, 2100 block of Fourth St. (RPD).
3:19 p.m., assault, 2300 block of Bamore Rd. (Bowie Elementary).
3:44 p.m., traffic stop, Second St. and Ave. D.
4:28 p.m., traffic hazard, Business Park Dr. and Innovation Ct.
5:13 p.m., theft, 5000 block of Ave. H. (Jack in the Box).
7:19 p.m., theft, (Royal Financial).
10:26 p.m., warrant served, 2100 block of Fourth St. (RPD).
Arrests made Tuesday, Oct. 4
7:45 a.m., female, 25, of Katy, warrant served.
1:06 p.m., male, 35, of Fresno, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram (felony); possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 3, less than 28 grams (felony).
1:12 p.m., female, 28, of Richmond, warrant-Rosenberg.
2:05 p.m., male, 23, of Rosenberg, driving without a license.
4:29 p.m., male, 24, of Missouri City, 3 warrants served.
