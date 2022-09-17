Rosenberg police responded to 161 calls for assistance or interactions with the public while on patrol on Saturday, Sept. 10, and made 8 arrests.

Dispatch calls that resulted in offense reports being filed by the responding officer:

1:50 a.m., warrant served, 1600 block of Southgate Dr. (at 7-11.

1:52 a.m., traffic stop, 3300 block of Vista Dr. (in front of Hampton Inn).

4:38 a.m., traffic hazard, U.S. 59 frontage rd. and FM 762.

11:05 a.m., traffic stop, 1900 block of Graeber Rd.

10:12 p.m., assault in progress,, 1400 block of Sixth St.

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.