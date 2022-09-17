Rosenberg police responded to 161 calls for assistance or interactions with the public while on patrol on Saturday, Sept. 10, and made 8 arrests.
Dispatch calls that resulted in offense reports being filed by the responding officer:
1:50 a.m., warrant served, 1600 block of Southgate Dr. (at 7-11.
1:52 a.m., traffic stop, 3300 block of Vista Dr. (in front of Hampton Inn).
4:38 a.m., traffic hazard, U.S. 59 frontage rd. and FM 762.
11:05 a.m., traffic stop, 1900 block of Graeber Rd.
10:12 p.m., assault in progress,, 1400 block of Sixth St.
Arrests made Saturday, Sept. 10
12:27 a.m., female, 46, of Rosenberg, assault.
12:44 a.m., male, 19, of Rosenberg, 3 warrants-Rosenberg.
2:18 a.m., male, 23, of Rosenberg, warrant served.
2:40 a.m., female, 32, of Rosenberg, DWI-open container.
6:35 a.m., male, 38, of Weslaco, possession of drug paraphernalia.
12:05 p.m., female, 33, of Rosenberg, 3 warrants-Rosenberg.
11:02 p.m., male, 21, of Rosenberg, criminal mischief, damage valued at between $750-$2,500.
11:03 p.m., female, 24, of Rosenberg, assault.
Rosenberg police responded to 138 calls for assistance or interactions with the public while on patrol on Sunday, Sept. 11, and made 4 arrests.
Dispatch calls that resulted in offense reports being filed by the responding officer:
1:26 a.m., disturbance, 3400 block of SH 36 (Whataburger).
6:34 a.m., missing/stolen/lost property found/recovered/returned, 2100 block of Fourth St. (RPD).
1:18 p.m., accident/crash, Fifth St. and Ave. I.
4:22 p.m., threat made, 1200 block of Westwood Village (apts).
6:24 p.m., traffic stop, Bamore Rd. and Klauke Rd.
Arrests made Sunday, Sept. 11
2:34 a.m., male, 42, of Rosenberg, resisting arrest/search/transport.
3:59 a.m., male, 33, of Houston, assault; driving while license suspended; evading arrest/detention with a vehicle (felony); interference with duty of a public servant; resisting arrest/search/transport; tampering with physical evidence (felony); unlawfully carrying a weapon (felony).
3:16 p.m., male, 37, of Richmond, DWI-2nd offense; failure to comply with law regarding striking fixed object on a highway or roadway (didn't leave identifying information).
7:47 p.m., female, 25, of Richmond, warrant served.
Rosenberg police responded to 123 calls for assistance or interactions with the public while on patrol on Monday, Sept. 12, and made 4 arrests.
Dispatch calls that resulted in offense reports being filed by the responding officer:
1:01 a.m., welfare check, 800 block of Ave. D.
1:16 a.m., assist other agency, 6600 block of Auburn Terrace Ln.
8:33 a.m., threat made, 200 block of Silver Ripple Dr.
9:31 a.m., CPS referral.
10:21 a.m., warrant served, 900 block of Third St.
10:23 a.m., assist other agency, 28300 block of U.S. 59 block of Reading Rd. (apts).
1:24 p.m., theft, 24800 block of Commercial Dr. (Bath & Body Works)
1:37 p.m., theft, 24900 block of Commercial Dr. (Kohls).
7:35 p.m., theft, 1300 block of Mahlmann St. (apts).
8:16 p.m., suspicious activity, 3300 block of First St. (Jack in the Box).
11:09 p.m., traffic stop, 1800 block of City Hall Dr. (in front of Carriage Glen Apts).
Arrests made Monday, Sept. 12
9:27 a.m., male, 38, of Rosenberg, terroristic threat.
10:45 a.m., male, 55, of Rosenberg, warrant served.
8:44 p.m., female, 43, of Rosenberg, warrant served.
11:25 p.m., male, 27, of Rosenberg, 3 warrants-Rosenberg.
Rosenberg police responded to 138 calls for assistance or interactions with the public or property while on patrol on Tuesday, Sept. 13, and made 1 arrest.
Dispatch calls that resulted in offense reports being filed by the responding officer:
12 a.m., welfare check, 800 block of Ave. D.
10:45 a.m., disturbance, 26000 block of U.S. 59 frontage rd. (Rosenberg Inn).
10:52 a.m., theft in progress, 23800 block of Brazos Town Crossing (Academy).
1:23 p.m., traffic stop, 1000 block of Lane dr.
2:04 p.m., CPS referral.
7:22 p.m., threat made, 4700 block of Reading Rd. (apts).
Arrests made Tuesday, Sept. 13
9:19 p.m., male, 46, of Rosenberg, failure to maintain financial responsibility (vehicle insurance); driving without a license; operating a motor vehicle with a fictitious license plate; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Rosenberg police responded to 168 calls for assistance or interactions with the public or property while on patrol on Wednesday, Sept. 14, and made 4 arrests.
Dispatch calls that resulted in offense reports being filed by the responding officer:
1:10 p.m., CPS referral.
4:58 p.m., traffic stop, 1000 block of Lane Dr.
6:54 p.m., fraud reported, 200 block of Silver Ripple Dr.
7:45 p.m., assault in progress, 900 block of Seabourne Meadows Dr.
8:31 p.m., traffic stop, 3400 block of Ave. H (in front of 7-11).
8:58 p.m., traffic stop, Cottonwood School Rd. and Shady Oaks Ln.
7:34 p.m., SWAT team summoned, 2500 block of Randall Rd. in Missouri City.
7:49 p.m., meet reportee, 3000 block of Ave. N (Travis Park).
11:40 p.m., criminal mischief, 4800 block of Ave. H (Woodland Inn & Suites).
Arrests made Wednesday, Sept. 14
2:49 p.m., male, 22, of Houston, warrant served.
3:13 p.m., male, 22, of Rosenberg, aggravated assault using hands/feet/fist.
5:48 p.m., male, 28, of Rosenberg, possession of drug paraphernalia.
8:30 p.m., male, 39, of Rosenberg, criminal mischief damage valued at between $2,500-$30,000 (felony); resisting arrest/search/transport.
Rosenberg police responded to 190 calls for assistance or interactions with the public or property while on patrol on Thursday, Sept. 15, and made 6 arrests.
Dispatch calls that resulted in offense reports being filed by the responding officer:
5:54 a.m., welfare check, 1400 block of Eighth St.
8:15 a.m., burglary, 7400 Town Center Blvd. (apts).
8:18 a.m., disturbance, 900 block of Cole Ave. (apts).
10:42 a.m., traffic stop, Ave. J and Alamo St.
12:15 p.m., traffic stop, 600 block of Park Place Blvd.
3:20 p.m., traffic stop, SH 36 at Fairgrounds Blvd.
3:51 p.m., theft, 24400 block of Brazos Town Crossing (Kroger’s).
7:36 p.m., theft, 24800 block of Commercial Dr. (Bath & Body Works).
9:06 p.m., disturbance, 5200 block of Rockwood Dr.
10:51 p.m., traffic stop, 5700 block of Reading Rd.
Arrests made Thursday, Sept. 15
12:57 a.m., male, 38, of Beasley, DWI third offense or more (felony); evading arrest/detention with a vehicle (felony).
1:22 a.m., male, 38, of Rosenberg, criminal mischief damage valued at between $750-$2,500; possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
1:05 p.m., female, 34, of Houston, warrant served.
3:40 p.m., female, 37, of Rosenberg, 9 warrants (8 from Rosenberg).
10:16 p.m., male, 57 of Rosenberg, interfering with emergency phone call.
11:29 p.m., male, 42, of Rosenberg, driving while license invalid.
