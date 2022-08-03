Rosenberg police responded to xx calls for assistance, traffic violators, property checks, silent alarms, stray and wild animals, noise complaints, people with weapons, deceased persons, suspicious people, civil matters, threats, assaults, road hazards, disturbances, accidents/crashes, assisting other agencies, etc., Sunday, July 31, and made x arrests.
Dispatch calls that resulted in offense reports being filed by the responding officer:
12:44 a.m., traffic stop, 26100 block of U.S. 59 frontage Rd. (at Valero station).
2:09 a.m., traffic stop, First St. and Ave. I.
2:47 a.m., 9-11 call, 28300 block of U.S. 59 frontage rd. (Oyo Hotel).
4:25 a.m., missing person, 1100 block of Lindsey Dr.
Arrests made Thursday, July 28
12:09 a.m., female, 40, of Richmond, driving while intoxicated.
1:11 a.m., male, 26, of Rosenberg, assault.
2:58 a.m., male, 49, of Houston, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram (felony).
3:06 a.m., male, 50, of Houston, failure to identify himself as a fugitive from the law, or providing a peace officer with false identification; warrant served (issued by another community/law enforcement agency/court).
3:16 a.m., female, 29, of Houston, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram (felony); 2 warrants served (issued by another community/law enforcement agency/court).
6:14 a.m., male, 22, of Rosenberg, public intoxication; resisting arrest/detention/transport.
Rosenberg police responded to 113 calls/traffic stops, etc., on Friday, July 29, and made 2 arrests.
Dispatch calls that resulted in offense reports being filed by the responding officer:
8:11 a.m., theft in progress, 3300 block of Ave. H (Walgreens).
8:46 a.m., burglary, 4700 block of Reading Rd. (apts).
9 a.m., theft, 3200 block of First St. (7-11).
9:15 a.m., fraud, 2600 block of Madison Ave.
3:26 p.m., suspicious activity, 2500 block of Ave. H (99 Cent Store).
4:31 p.m., assault, 28100 block of U.S. 59 frontage rd. (Scottish Inn).
4:47 p.m., accident/crash, 4100 block of Ave. I (at BEMS).
5:11 p.m., burglary, 1200 block of Hemple Dr.
8:50 p.m., fraud, 5100 block of Ave. H. (Family Dollar).
10:03 a.m., welfare check, 24100 block of U.S. 59 frontage rd. (Brewingz).
10:55 p.m., auto theft, 5000 block of Pacific Ridge Ln.
11:50 p.m., traffic stop, 5300 block of Ave. I. (at 7-11).
Arrests made Friday, July 29
9:33 a.m., male, 36, of Sugar Land, theft between $100-$750.
4:54 p.m., male, 33, of Richmond, assault with a previous assault conviction.
Rosenberg police responded to 99 calls/traffic stops, etc., on Saturday, July 30, and made 9 arrests.
Dispatch calls that resulted in offense reports being filed by the responding officer:
1:17 a.m., traffic stop, 27900 block of U.S. 59 frontage rd. (at Wendy’s).
2:30 a.m., disturbance, 2200 block of Fourth St.
2:46 a.m., assault in progress, 800 block of Lane Dr. (apts).
4:11 a.m., traffic stop, 3300 block of First St. (At Super 8 motel).
10:22 a.m., criminal mischief, 3400 Fountains Dr. (apts).
10:49 a.m., assist other agency, 1300 block of Carlisle St.
11:28 a.m., burglary, 7200 block of Town Center Blvd. (Lofts).
2:44 p.m., theft, 2600 blockf of Fourth St.
3:15 p.m., disturbance, 4700 block of Reading Rd. (apts).
4:17 p.m., assault, 2400 block of Ruby St.
5:29 p.m., assault in progress, 800 block of Blume Rd.
7:33 p.m., animal bite, Tobola St. and Glenmeadow Dr.
9:52 p.m., warrant service, 2100 block of Fourth St. (RPD).
10:57 p.m., stolen/lost property found, 2700 block of Mercantile Dr. (Buffalo Wild Wings).
Arrests made Saturday, July 30
12:43 a.m., female, 33, of Rosenberg, driving vehicle with expired registration; failing to maintain financial responsibility (vehicle insurance); running stop sign.
3:54 a.m., male, 18, of Rosenberg, driving while intoxicated-open container; unlawfully carrying of a weapon.
5:04 a.m., female, 33, of Rosenberg, driving while license invalid; possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2, less than 1 gram (felony).
3:57 p.m., male, 23, of Houston, public intoxication; warrant-Rosenberg.
5:36 p.m., male, 37, of Rosenberg, driving while intoxicated.
5:56 p.m., female, 43, of Rosenberg, assault.
6:34 p.m., male, 37, of Rosenberg, assault.
6:50 p.m., female, 32, of Rosenberg, assault.
10:05 p.m., male, 28, of Wharton, 3 warrants-Rosenberg.
