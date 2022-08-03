Rosenberg police responded to xx calls for assistance, traffic violators, property checks, silent alarms, stray and wild animals, noise complaints, people with weapons, deceased persons, suspicious people, civil matters, threats, assaults, road hazards, disturbances, accidents/crashes, assisting other agencies, etc., Sunday, July 31, and made x arrests.

Dispatch calls that resulted in offense reports being filed by the responding officer:

12:44 a.m., traffic stop, 26100 block of U.S. 59 frontage Rd. (at Valero station).

2:09 a.m., traffic stop, First St. and Ave. I.

2:47 a.m., 9-11 call, 28300 block of U.S. 59 frontage rd. (Oyo Hotel).

4:25 a.m., missing person, 1100 block of Lindsey Dr.

Arrests made Thursday, July 28

