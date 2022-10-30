Rosenberg police responded to 113 calls for assistance or interactions with the public while on patrol on Monday, Oct. 24, and made 1 arrest.
Dispatch calls that resulted in offense reports being filed by the responding officer:
8:52 a.m., CPS referral.
8:52 a.m., suspicious vehicle, U.S. 59 frontage rd. and Reading Rd.
9:30 a.m., CPS referral.
9:50 a.m., CPS referral.
12:47 p.m., fraud reported, 4500 Reading Road (FBC Annex).
1:37 p.m., theft, 24900 block of Commercial Dr. (Kohls).
1:48 p.m., criminal mischief, 800 block of Brooks Ave. (apts).
2:31 p.m., assist other agency, 1000 block of Lindsey Dr.
4:07 p.m., assault, 1100 block of Sixth St.
7:34 p.m., assault in progress, 2700 block of BF Terry Blvd.
8:21 p.m., traffic stop, U.S. 59 frontage rd. and Reading Rd.
11:49 p.m., traffic stop, U.S. 59 frontage rd. and Kroesche Rd.
11:01 p.m., welfare check, 2800 block of U.S. 59 frontage rd. (Cottonwood Travel Plaza).
11:53 p.m., missing person, 1000 block of Lane Dr. (apts).
Arrests made Monday, Oct. 24
2:17 p.m., male, 22, of Pearland, falsifying drug test result.
Rosenberg police responded to 176 calls for assistance or interactions with the public while on patrol on Tuesday, Oct. 25, and made 3 arrests.
Dispatch calls that resulted in offense reports being filed by the responding officer:
2:28 p.m., traffic stop, 1000 block of Seventh St.
3:42 p.m., theft in progress, 4600 block of FM 762 (Auto Zone).
5:43 p.m., welfare check, 4800 block of Ave H. (Woodland Inn).
6:24 p.m., theft, 5100 block of Ave. H.
8:45 p.m., traffic stop, Ave. I and Horace Mann Ave.
9:51 p.m., assault in progress, 7200 block of Reading Rd. (apts).
10:22 p.m., theft, 3400 block of Ave. P.
Arrests made Tuesday, Oct. 25
12:31 a.m., male, 33, of Richmond, 2 warrants-Rosenberg.
2:55 p.m., female, 32, of Boling, warrant-Rosenberg.
9:09 p.m., male, 18, of Richmond, warrant.
Rosenberg police responded to 278 calls for assistance or interactions with the public while on patrol on Wednesday, Oct. 26, and made 11 arrests.
Dispatch calls that resulted in offense reports being filed by the responding officer:
1:12 a.m., traffic stop, 1700 block of Ave. H (in front of 7-11).
11:12 a.m., traffic stop, Rawson Dr. and Ave. H.
1:36 a.m., disturbance, 2800 block of Ave. K.
3:08 p.m., traffic stop, Third St. and Walnut Ave.
3:19 a.m., disturbance, 1900 block of Louise St.
5:38 p.m., meet reportee, 2100 block of Fourth St. (RPD).
7:17 p.m., warrant served, 3100 block of First St. (Shell).
7:35 p.m., traffic stop, 24700 block of Commercial Dr. (at Smoothie King).
8:28 a.m., adult protective services, 1100 block of Desert Willow Ln.
9:14 p.m., assault 3300 block of Ave. N.
10:25 p.m., meet reportee, 2100 block of Fourth St., (RPD).
10:54 p.m., traffic stop, Mons Ave. and Third St.
Arrests made Wednesday, Oct. 26
2:12 a.m., female, 24, of Wharton, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2, less than 1 gram (felony); unlawfully carrying a weapon.
7:47 a.m., male, 32, of Rosenberg, burglary of a habitation (felony).
11:43 a.m., male, 36, of Rosenberg, driving while license invalid.
3:27 p.m., male, 35, of Rosenberg, 2 warrants-Rosenberg.
4:03 p.m., female, 17, of Rosenberg, assault by contact (did not have permission to touch victim).
7:40 p.m., female, 54, of Rosenberg, 8 warrants-Rosenberg.
7:45 p.m., male, 18, of East Bernard, minor in possession of tobacco.
7:45 p.m., male, 18, of Rosenberg, minor in possession of tobacco.
7:45 p.m., male, 18, of Richmond, minor in possession of tobacco.
10 p.m., female, 47, of Rosenberg, assault by contact.
11:28 p.m., male, 23, of Rosenberg, warrant served.
Rosenberg police responded to 240 calls for assistance or interactions with the public while on patrol on Thursday, Oct. 27, and made 5 arrests.
Dispatch calls that resulted in offense reports being filed by the responding officer:
10:15 a.m., threat, 1400 block of Brazos St.
10:32 a.m., auto theft, 500 block of Brazos St.
11:10 a.m., disturbance, 400 block of Houston St. (Trimart).
12:52 p.m., theft, 3900 block of FM 762 (Walgreens).
2:58 p.m., threat, 5100 block of Ave. H (Dollar General).
4:34 p.m., deceased person, 4000 block of Marilyn St.
6:11 p.m., theft, 23700 block of Brazos Town Crossing (Ulta).
7:40 p.m., theft, 500 block of Minonite Rd. (Smoke Villa).
11:40 p.m., person stopped and questioned, Ave. H and Bamore Rd.
11:49 p.m., person stopped and questioned, Ave. H and Radio Ln.
Arrests madeThursday, Oct. 27
No arrests reported.
