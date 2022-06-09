Rosenberg police responded to 141 calls on Sunday, June 5, and made three arrests.
Dispatch calls that resulted in offense reports being filed by the responding officer:
12:56 a.m., welfare check, 4600 Bluestem Prairie Dr.
1:13 a.m., welfare check, Reading Rd. and U.S. 59 frontage Rd.
2:55 a.m., animal bite, 1900 block of Ave. J.
2:27 a.m., traffic stop, Ave. H and Sidney St.
5:04 a.m., traffic stop, Bryan Rd. and FM 2218.
12:44 p.m., traffic stop, 24400 block of Brazos Town Crossing (by Kroger).
3:57 p.m., traffic stop, 1700 block of Jackson St.
4:20 p.m., theft, 23700 block of Brazos Town Crossing (Ulta).
7:29 p.m., suspicious activity, Third St. and Walnut Ave..
10:55 p.m., suspicious activity., 3800 block of Ave. R.
Arrests made Sunday, June 5
1:09 p.m., male, 29, Richmond, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram (a felony); 2 warrants served (issued by another community/law enforcement agency/court).
4:24 p.m., male, 40, of Richmond, two outstanding warrants from the city of Rosenberg; warrant served (issued by another community/law enforcement agency/court).
8:44 p.m., male, 28, of Dallas, warrant served (issued by another community/law enforcement agency/court).
••••
Rosenberg police responded to 180 calls on Monday, June 6, and made four arrests.
Dispatch calls that resulted in offense reports being filed by the responding officer:
1:59 a.m., disturbance, 1000 block of Lane Dr.
6:43 a.m., criminal mischief, 4700 block of Business Park Dr.
9:23 a.m., CPS referral.
10:10 a.m., CPS referral.
10:35 a.m., CPS referral.
10:38 a.m., criminal mischief, 1100 block of Ave. G (Baker Distributing).
12:48 p.m., suspicious activity, 1200 block of Bernard Ave.
1:13 p.m., theft, 3900 block of Terry Blvd. (Davis-Greenlawn cemetery).
2:25 p.m., suspicious activity, 24100 block of Commercial Dr.
3:41 p.m., accident/crash, 24400 U.S. 59 (near Starbucks).
5:25 p.m., welfare check, 6500 block of Reading Rd.
6:45 p.m., assault, 7200 Reading Rd.
Arrests made Monday, June 6
1:44 p.m., male, 18, of Rosenberg, failure to signal proper distance before turning automobile.
3:16 p.m., male, 63, of Brownsville, two outstanding warrants-city of Rosenberg.
4:13 p.m., male, 31, of Houston, failure to identify himself to a peace officer as a fugitive from the law; outstanding warrant (issued by another community/law enforcement agency/court).
6:45 p.m., male, 32, of Richmond, public intoxication.
••••
Rosenberg police responded to 198 calls on Tuesday, June 7, and made two arrests.
Dispatch calls that resulted in offense reports being filed by the responding officer:
6:22 a.m., auto theft, 7100 Reading Rd.
8 a.m., CPS referral.
8:20 a.m., criminal mischief, 7100 block of Reading Rd.
9:09 a.m., theft, 5100 block of Ave. H. (Family Dollar).
9:20 a.m., missing/stolen property returned, 26400 block of U.S. 59.
12:21 p.m., CPS referral.
1:30 p.m., CPS referral.
1:44 p.m., property check, 28100 U.S. 59 (Scottish Inn).
2 p.m., disturbance, 2300 block of Ave. K.
6:32 p.m., theft in progress, 23800 block of Brazos Town Crossing (Academy).
11:09 p.m., traffic stop, Reading Rd and U.S. 59 frontage Rd.
Arrests made Tuesday, June 7
7:57 p.m., male, 30, of Houston, theft between $100-$750 in value; possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram (a felony).
11:18 p.m., female, 26, of Katy, fleeing or attempting to elude peace officers.
