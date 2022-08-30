Rosenberg police responded to 179 calls for assistance, traffic violators, property checks, etc., Friday, Aug. 26, and made 6 arrests.
Dispatch calls that resulted in offense reports being filed by the responding officer:
3:24 a.m., disturbance, 500 block of First St.
6:19 a.m., theft, 5200 block of Hampton Ct.
10:45 a.m., burglary, 1925 block of Fourth St. (Trimart).
12:27 p.m., weapon reported, 900 block of Klare Ave.
12:30 p.m., traffic stop, 1400 block of Seventh St.
2:53 p.m., violating city ordinance, First St. and U.S. 59 frontage rd.
4:04 p.m., accident/crash, 24800 block of Commercial Dr.
5:34 p.m., welfare check, Town Center Blvd. and Town Village Blvd.
11:39 p.m., person stopped and questioned, Ave. G and Fifth St.
11:42 p.m., traffic stop, Mons Ave. and Fourth St.
11:52 p.m. traffic stop, Reading Rd. and U.S.59 frontage rd.
Arrests made Friday, Aug. 26
5:30 a.m., female, 38, of Rosenberg, assaulting a public servant.
5:38 a.m., female, 54, of Rosenberg, interfering with the duties of a public servant; resisting arrest/search/transport/ 3 warrants-Rosenberg.
11:43 a.m., female, 40, of East Bernard, burglary of a motor vehicle (felony).
1:22 p.m., female, 27, of Rosenberg, failure to identify herself as a fugitive from the law (or provided false ID); possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram in a drug-free zone (felony); and 3 warrants.
1:53 p.m., female, 60, of Rosenberg, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 3, less than 28 grams in a drug-free zone (felony); possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, between 1-4 grams in a drug-free zone (felony); tampering with physical evidence (felony).
3:23 p.m., male, 52, of Houston, 2 warrants-Rosenberg.
4:54 p.m., female, 32, of Rosenberg, driving while intoxicated.
10:59 p.m., male, 55, of Rosenberg, 3 warrants-Rosenberg.
Rosenberg police responded to 161 calls for assistance on Saturday, Aug. 27, and made 4 arrests.
Dispatch calls that resulted in offense reports being filed by the responding officer:
12:34 a.m., weapon reported, 7200 block of Reading Rd. (apts).
9:44 a.m., burglary, 1100 block of Radio Ln. (apts).
10:41 a.m., property check, 1000 block of Ave. E.
11:49 a.m., welfare check, 2700 block of BF Terry Blvd.
2:53 p.m., traffic stop, 28000 block of U.S. 59 frontage rd. (at Speedy Stop).
3:10 p.m., missing person, 900 block of Cole Ave. (apts).
6:43 p.m., traffic stop, 1600 block of Southgate Dr. (at 7-11).
9:10 p.m., welfare check, 5500 block of Reading Rd. (apts)
9:45 p.m., meet reportee, 3400 block of Fountains Dr. (apts).
Arrests made Saturday, Aug. 27
3:24 a.m., female, 79, of Richmond, driving while intoxicated.
7:38 a.m., male, 27, of Rosenberg, assault; criminal mischief, damage valued at between $750-$2,500.
7:16 p.m., male, 33, of Humble, 3 warrants-Rosenberg.
10 p.m., male, 45, of Rosenberg, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2A, less than 2 ounces (felony).
