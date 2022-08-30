Rosenberg police responded to 179 calls for assistance, traffic violators, property checks, etc., Friday, Aug. 26, and made 6 arrests.

Dispatch calls that resulted in offense reports being filed by the responding officer:

3:24 a.m., disturbance, 500 block of First St.

6:19 a.m., theft, 5200 block of Hampton Ct.

10:45 a.m., burglary, 1925 block of Fourth St. (Trimart).

12:27 p.m., weapon reported, 900 block of Klare Ave.

12:30 p.m., traffic stop, 1400 block of Seventh St.

