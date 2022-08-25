Rosenberg police responded to 134 calls for assistance, traffic violators, property checks, etc., between 12 a.m. and 8 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, and made 6 arrests.

Dispatch calls that resulted in offense reports being filed by the responding officer:

1:07 a.m., traffic stop, 26000 block of Third St.

2:31 a.m., suspicious activity, 3100 block of Vista Dr. (apts).

4:12 a.m., traffic stop, U.S. 59 frontage rd. and Bamore Rd.

12:39 p.m. traffic stop, U.S. 59 frontage rd. and Bamore Rd.

4:06 p.m., traffic stop, 23500 block of Brazos Town Crossing.

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.