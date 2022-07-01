Rosenberg police responded to 153 calls for assistance, traffic violators, property checks, silent alarms, stray and wild animals, noise complaints, people with weapons, deceased persons, suspicious people, civil matters, threats, assaults, road hazards, disturbances, accidents/crashes, assisting other agencies, etc., Monday, June 27, and made 3 arrests.
Dispatch calls that resulted in offense reports being filed by the responding officer:
2:05 a.m., accident/crash, U.S. 59 frontage rd. and First St.
1:37 a.m., traffic stop, 26200 block of U.S. 59 frontage rd.
10:04 a.m., adult protective services.
10:04 a.m., theft, 2800 block of Ave. H. (Lamar Tractor).
10:12 a.m., theft, 3700 block of Ave. I. (Ace Hardware).
10:26 a.m., CPS referral.
10:32 a.m., adult protective services.
10:40 a.m., CPS referral.
11:18 a.m., theft, 3900 block of Ave. I. (Express Car Wash).
1:27 p.m., theft, 4200 block of ave. N.
2:27 p.m., traffic stop, 3700 block of Ave. H.
3:47 p.m., sex offense reported.
6:28 p.m., harassment, 100 block of Matamoros Dr.
8:06 p.m., suspicious activity, 24400 block of Brazos Town Crossing. (Kroger).
11:39 p.m., pedestrian questioned, Ave. C and Third St.
Arrests made Monday, June 27
2:03 a.m., male, 51, of Richmond, criminal mischief, damage valued at between $100-$750; theft with two or more convictions of a similar offense (a felony); unlawful possession of a criminal instrument.
2:57 p.m., female, 34, of Richmond, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 3, less than 28 grams (a felony); 5 warrants-Rosenberg.
9:13 p.m., male, 24, of Richmond, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2A, less than 2 ounces; possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 3A, less than 28 grams (a felony).
——————
Rosenberg police responded to 148 calls/traffic stops, etc.,on Tuesday, June 28, and made 12 arrests.
Dispatch calls that resulted in offense reports being filed by the responding officer:
2:24 a.m., accident/crash, U.S. 59 frontage rd. and Daily Rd.
6:36 a.m., suspicious activity, 25800 block of U.S. 59 frontage rd. (Williams Brothers Con.)
9:36 a.m., pedestrian questioned, 3400 block of Houston St.
9:40 a.m., traffic stop, 800 block of Southgate Dr.
10:21 a.m., traffic stop, 800 block of Brooks Ave.
11:33 a.m., traffic stop, 3600 block of Ave. H.
12:12 p.m., animal bite, 1300 block of Mahlmann St.
1:37 p.m., fraud reported, 5300 Ave. I (CVS pharmacy).
2:05 p.m., threat, 1300 block of Ave. E.
3:50 p.m., CPS referral.
4 p.m., threat, 2700 block of B.F. Terry Blvd.
7:22 p.m., traffic stop, Ave. H and Lane Dr.
7:29 p.m., civil matter, 2200 block of Parrott Ave.
9:58 p.m., lost/stolen property recovered, 6600 block of Reading Rd. (Blue Wave Carwash).
11:33 p.m., pedestrian questioned, 23900 block of Commercial Dr.
Arrests made Tuesday, June 28
2:41 a.m., male, 29, of Waller, 2 warrants served (issued by another community/law enforcement agency/court).
7:43 a.m., male, 49, of Houston, 4 warrants-Rosenberg.
10:09 a.m., male, 44, of Rosenberg, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram (a felony); criminal trespass, tampering with physical evidence (a felony).
11:17 a.m., male, 44, of Rosenberg, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2A, less than 2 ounces in a drug-free zone; possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1 less than 1 gram in a drug-free zone (a felony); possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1 less than 1 gram in a drug-free zone (a felony).
11:42 a.m., female, 50, of Rosenberg, warrant served (issued by pardon & parole board).
12:10 p.m., male, 26, of Rosenberg, driving with an invalid license; unlawfully carrying a weapon; and 4 warrants-Rosenberg.
1:55 p.m., male, 47, of Rosenberg, continuous sexual abuse of a child (a felony).
2 p.m., male, 47, of Rosenberg, indecency with a child (a felony).
7:53 p.m., male, 19, of Richmond, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle and with a previous conviction of a similar offense (a felony); unauthorized use of a motor vehicle (a felony).
8:49 p.m., female, 19, of Richmond, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle (a felony); unauthorized use of a motor vehicle (a felony).
9:26 a.m., male, 54, of Rosenberg, assault; warrant served (issued by another community/law enforcement agency/court).
9:35 p.m., male, 32, of Rosenberg. assault by contact.
