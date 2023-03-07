Wednesday, March 1
3 a.m., traffic stop, 28000 block of U.S. 59 frontage rd. (at Speedy Stop).
8:51 a.m., traffic stop, 24000 block of Commercial Dr. (in front of Home Depot).
12:12 p.m., assault, 900 block of Jennetta St. (apts).
2:13 p.m., found property, 1200 block of Ave. M.
2:29 p.m., burglary, 200 block of Silver Ripple Dr.
3:11 p.m., CPS referral, Junction Ct.
4 p.m., traffic stop, 1100 block of San Jacinto St.
5:05 p.m., traffic stop, 2700 block of Ave. G.
5:21 p.m., suspicious activity, 4330 block of SH 36 (Fire Station No. 4).
5:44 p.m., missing person, 1100 block of Desert Springs Ln.
7:59 p.m., assault in progress, 26200 block of U.S. frontage rd. (Shell).
7:16 p.m., accident/crash, 4000 block of Ave. N (in front of Texaco).
11:07 p.m., disturbance, 2800 block of Old Richmond Rd.
Arrests made Wednesday, March 1
3:48 a.m., female, 42, of Houston, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram (felony); warrant.
9:13 a.m., male, 52, of Houston, ran stop sign.
5:33 p.m., male, 32, of Rosenberg, evading arrest/detention with a previous conviction; fleeing attempting to elude a peace officer; warrant (issued by pardon and parole board).
8:14 p.m., male, 28, of Rosenberg, warrant.
11:13 p.m., male, 20, of Houston, DWI-open container of alcohol in vehicle.
11:49 p.m., male, 27, of Rosenberg, warrant.
Thursday, March 2
12:12 a.m., assault in progress, 5500 block of Reading Rd. (apts).
12:48 a.m., traffic stop, 5500 block of Reading Rd. (in front of Reading Park Apts).
8:09 a.m., traffic stop, West Parma Dr. and Cambay Dr.
9:50 a.m., CPS referral, Fountains Dr.
10:02 a.m., fraud, 27300 block of U.S. 59 frontage rd. (Texan Hyundai).
11:27 a.m., assault in progress, 3400 block of Fountains Dr. (apts).
3:26 p.m., accident/crash, 3200 block of Ave. H. (At Eagle Mart).
6:10 p.m., missing person, 1400 block of Stevens Ct.
6:58 p.m., traffic stop, 4800 block of Ave. H (at Church’s Chicken).
7:43 p.m., meet reportee, 3300 block of Glenmeadow Dr.
8:39 p.m., traffic stop, 4800 block of Ave. H (At Woodland Inn & Suites).
8:58 p.m., disturbance, 3400 block of Vista Dr. (Cinemark).
10:55 p.m., assault in progress, 7400 block of Town Center Blvd. (apts).
11:20 p.m., traffic stop, U.S. 59 frontage rd. and Cottonwood Church Rd.
11:59 p.m., traffic stop, First St. and Ave. J.
Arrests made Thursday, March 2
1:47 a.m., female, 37, of Rosenberg, driving while license suspended and expired; operating motor vehicle with expired registration; failing to maintain vehicle insurance.
8:57 a.m., male, 48, of Houston, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
12:21 p.m., male, 25, of Katy, assault; criminal mischief x2 —damage between $100-$750; fraudulent use of or illegal possession of identifying information, items numbering less than 5 (felony); tampering with physical evidence.
9:34 p.m., male, 53, of Rosenberg, DWI-second offense; driving while license invalid.
9:49 p.m., male, 28, of Richmond, 9 warrants-Rosenberg.
10:01 p.m., male, 26, of Rosenberg, public intoxication.
Friday, March 3
1:10 a.m., traffic stop, 7th St. and Ave. M.
1:19 a.m., traffic stop, Rawson Dr. and South Richwood Dr.
3:39 a.m., disturbance, U.S. 59 frontage rd. (Oyo Hotel).
8:45 a.m., traffic stop, Ave. I and Alamo St.
8:50 a.m., CPS referral, Silver Ripple Dr.
10:59 a.m., missing person, 1400 block of Stevens Ct.
11:54 a.m., disturbance, 23800 block of Brazos Town Crossing (Academy).
12:06 p.m., CPS referral, Wilson Dr.
12:12 p.m., traffic stop, Ave. I and Lawrence St.
4:28 p.m., traffic stop, Houston St. and Dallas Ave.
5:41 p.m., narcotics complaint, 2400 block of Teresa Dr.
8:33 p.m., 9-1-1 emergency call, 2800 U.S. 59 frontage rd. Cottonwood Travel Plaza.
8:48 p.m., missing person, 3400 block of Grand Cane Ln.
8:50 p.m., traffic stop, 3600 block of Ave. H (at KFC).
10”52 p.m., traffic stop, Ave. F and Alamo St.
10:59 p.m., traffic stop, 24500 block of U.S. 59 frontage rd. (At McDonald’s).
11:09 p.m., traffic hazard, First St. and Ave. D
Arrests made Friday, March 3
12:06 a.m., male, 30, of Houston, warrant.
12:36 a.m., female, 39, of Wharton, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, between 4-200 grams in a drug-free zone (felony).
1:59 a.m., male, 43, of Richmond, warrant.
4 a.m., male, 41, of Rosenberg, 3 warrants-Rosenberg.
4:06 a.m., male, 34, of Rosenberg, 4 warrants-Rosenberg.
9:13 a.m., male, 28, of Richmond, 2 warrants-Rosenberg.
12:39 p.m., male, 19, of Richmond, no vehicle insurance, failing to signal lane change, no driver’s license.
4:15 p.m., male, 28, of Rosenberg, possession/use of inhalant paraphernalia.
5 p.m., male, 25, of Rosenberg, 2 warrants-Rosenberg.
9:27 p.m., female, Rio Grande City, public intoxication, resisting arrest/search/transport.
11:43 p.m., male, 47 of Rosenberg, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, between 4-200 grams in a drug-free zone (felony); tampering with physical evidence.
