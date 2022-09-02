Rosenberg police responded to 124 calls for assistance or interactions with the public or property while on patrol on Monday, Aug. 29, and made 4 arrests.
Dispatch calls that resulted in offense reports being filed by the responding officer:
1:36 a.m., person stopped and questioned, 26500 block of U.S. 59 frontage rd.
8:48 a.m., suspicious activity, 1000 block of Lane dr. (apts).
9:21 a.m., CPS referral.
9:38 a.m., theft, 2700 block of BF Terry Blvd. (St. Michael’s Group Home).
9:43 a.m., CPS referral.
9:45 a.m., assault, 1700 block of Austin St.
11:15 a.m., auto theft, 28300 block of U.S. 59 frontage rd. (La Quinta).
11:48 a.m., assist other agency, 4800 block of Dogwood Dr.
1:33 p.m., animal bite, 1200 block of Westwood Dr.
4:55 p.m., assault in progress, 2700 block of BF Terry Blvd.
6:03 p.m., theft in progress, 27100 block of U.S. 59 frontage rd. (Tractor Supply).
10:47 p.m., traffic stop, 28000 block of U.S. 59 frontage rd. (in front of Lowe’s).
11:17 p.m., welfare check, 28000 block of U.S. 59 frontage rd. (Speedy Stop)/
Arrests made Monday, Aug. 29
2:19 a.m., male, 32, of Rosenberg, warrant served.
9:23 a.m., male, 62, of Houston, manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 2, between 1-4 grams in a drug-free zone x 2 (felony); unlawful carrying of a weapon (felony); warrant served.
11:34 a.m., male, 32, of Rosenberg, failure to identify himself to a peace officer (or providing false identification).
11:16 p.m., male, 34, of Houston, reckless driving.
Rosenberg police responded to 186 calls for assistance or interactions with the public or property while on patrol on Tuesday, Aug. 30, and made 4 arrests.
Dispatch calls that resulted in offense reports being filed by the responding officer:
10:13 a.m., fraud, 500 block of Minonite Rd. (7-11).
11:01 a.m., person stopped and questioned, 800 block of Ave. D.
1:16 p.m., traffic stop, Ave. D and Second St.
3:04 p.m., traffic stop, 1100 block of Lane Dr.
3:58 p.m., weapon reported, 500 block of Minonite Rd.
4:33 p.m., weapon reported, 5400 block of Cunningham Ln.
6:31 p.m., missing person, 28000 block of U.S. 59 frontage rd. (Oyo Hotel).
7:32 p.m., theft in progress, 2500 block of Ave. H (99 Cent Only store).
8:27 p.m., burglary, 3800 block of Brumbelow St.
8:43 p.m., weapon reported, 600 block of Park Place Blvd. (apts).
10:44 p.m., robbery in progress, 300 block of Lane Dr. (apts).
Arrests made Tuesday, Aug. 30
11:23 a.m., male, 64, of Rosenberg, 2 warrants served.
2:09 p.m., male, 57, of Rosenberg, warrant served.
3:32 p.m., male, 36, of Richmond, driving while license invalid; possession of drug paraphernalia.
5:10 p.m., male, 24, of Richmond, deadly conduct.
Rosenberg police responded to 258 calls for assistance or interactions with the public or property while on patrol on Wednesday, Aug. 31, and made 7 arrests.
Dispatch calls that resulted in offense reports being filed by the responding officer:
9:33 a.m., burglary, 3300 block of Vista Dr.
9:26 p.m., traffic hazard, 2200 block of Briar Ridge Rd.
9:50 p.m., CPS referral.
12:46 p.m., traffic stop, Jennetta St. and Old Richmond Rd.
5:21 p.m., adult protective services referral.
6:27 p.m., traffic stop, 24700 block of U.S. 59 frontage rd. (at T-Mobile).
8:37 p.m., assault in progress, 500 block of Elm. St.
10:34 p.m., traffic stop, Ave. H and Jennetta St.
Arrests made Wednesday, Aug. 31
1:05 p.m., female, 44, of Rosenberg, theft with two or more previous theft convictions (felony).
1:24 p.m., male, 39, of Waco, driving while license invalid.
7:14 p.m., male, 29, of Rosenberg, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram (felony); possession of drug paraphernalia.
10:02 p.m., male, 52, of Rosenberg, assault.
11:24 p.m., male, 18, of Rosenberg, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2, less than 1 gram (felony).
11:30 p.m., male, 19, of Rosenberg, possession of drug paraphernalia.
11:31 p.m., male, 21, of Sugar Land, 4 warrants-Rosenberg.
Rosenberg police responded to 251 calls for assistance or interactions with the public or property while on patrol Thursday, Sept. 1, and made 5 arrests.
Dispatch calls that resulted in offense reports being filed by the responding officer:
1:51 a.m., traffic stop, Houston St. and Ave. D.
2:05 a.m., traffic stop, First St. and Ave. K.
8:25 a.m., traffic stop, Reading Rd. and U.S. 59 frontage rd.
9:11 a.m., CPS referral.
9:48 a.m., traffic stop, 1700 block of Eighth St. (at 8th St. Laundromat).
10:41 a.m., traffic stop, 400 block of Houston St. (at Trimart).
11:59 a.m., theft, 4100 block of FM 762 (Specs).
12:16 p.m., CPS referral.
12:43 p.m., fraud, 3300 block of Rainflower Springs Ln.
2:58 p.m., CPS referral.
3:31 p.m., theft, 24400 block of Brazos Town Crossing (Kroger).
4:45 p.m., disturbance, 800 block of Lane Dr. (apts).
10:42 p.m., disturbance, 500 block of Minonite Rd. (Stripes).
Arrests made Thursday, Sept. 1
2:18 a.m., male, 32, of Sugar Land, 2 warrants-Rosenberg.
3:05 a.m., male, 27, of Sealy, driving while intoxicated, second offense (Class B misdemeanor); driving while license invalid.
9:19 a.m., male, 39, of Rosenberg, 2 warrants-Rosenberg.
11:33 a.m., male, 32, of Houston, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2A, less than 2 ounces in a drug-free zone (felony).
5:35 p.m., male, 24, of Rosenberg, disorderly conduct.
