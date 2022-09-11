Rosenberg police responded to 109 calls for assistance or interactions with the public or property while on patrol on Monday, Sept. 5, and made 3 arrests.

Dispatch calls that resulted in offense reports being filed by the responding officer:

12:52 a.m. commercial alarm. 4100 block of Ave. I (BEMS).

2:01 a.m., 9-11 emergency, 2400 block of BF Terry Blvd., (City Star).

3:21 a.m., disturbance, 4200 block of Ave. N. (trailer park).

12:53 p.m., warrant served, 28300 block of U.S. 59 frontage rd. (Oyo Hotel).

5:26 p.m., burglary, 2400 block of Little Bluestem Ln.

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.