Rosenberg police responded to 109 calls for assistance or interactions with the public or property while on patrol on Monday, Sept. 5, and made 3 arrests.
Dispatch calls that resulted in offense reports being filed by the responding officer:
12:52 a.m. commercial alarm. 4100 block of Ave. I (BEMS).
2:01 a.m., 9-11 emergency, 2400 block of BF Terry Blvd., (City Star).
3:21 a.m., disturbance, 4200 block of Ave. N. (trailer park).
12:53 p.m., warrant served, 28300 block of U.S. 59 frontage rd. (Oyo Hotel).
5:26 p.m., burglary, 2400 block of Little Bluestem Ln.
6:15 p.m., burglary in progress, 4400 block of Old Richmond Rd.
6:57 p.m., narcotics complaint, 1100 block of Ave. H (Gilbert’s Drive Inn).
7:52 p.m., lost/stolen/missing property found/recovered, 1100 block of Ave. H (Gilbert’s Drive Inn).
11:55 p.m., welfare check, 28300 block of U.S. 59 frontage rd. (Oyo Hotel).
Arrests made Monday, Sept. 5
3:07 p.m., male, 43, of Wallis, 3 warrants-Rosenberg.
7:11 p.m., female, 29, of Richmond, public intoxication.
7:45 p.m., male, 25, of Rosenberg, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram (felony); possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2, less than 1 gram (felony).
Rosenberg police responded to 190 calls for assistance or interactions with the public or property while on patrol on Tuesday, Sept. 6, and made 7 arrests.
Dispatch calls that resulted in offense reports being filed by the responding officer:
3:26 a.m., traffic hazard, Reading Rd. and U.S. 59 frontage rd.
9:37 a.m., missing person, 2100 block of Fourth St. (City Hall)
10:47 a.m., auto theft, 5800 block of Ave. I (Move It Storage).
11:21 a.m., person stopped and questioned, Ave. D and First St.
12:51 p.m., animal cruelty, 1100 block of Tobola St.
1:15 p.m., warrant served, 700 block of SH 36 (parole office).
3:10 p.m., assault, 1800 block of City Hall Dr. (apts).
3:14 p.m., warrant served, 1700 block of Sixth St.
3:29 p.m., traffic stop, 900 block of Second St.
4:29 p.m., welfare check, 1800 block of Ave. M.
5:17 p.m., weapon reported, 500 block of First St.
6:04 p.m., burglary, 800 block of Grunwald Heights Blvd.
7:19 p.m., burglary, 900 block of Grunwald Heights Blvd.
8:20 p.m., missing person, 1600 block of Mulcahy St.
8:59 p.m., assault in progress, 8600 block of Green Paseo Place.
10:16 p.m., assault in progress, 4700 block of Reading Rd.
Arrests made Tuesday, Sept. 6
11:31 a.m., female, 37, of Rosenberg, 5 warrants-Rosenberg.
2:12 p.m., male, 53, of Missouri City, warrant-pardon & parole board).
3:53 p.m., female, 28, of Richmond, warrant served.
4:25 p.m., female, 46, of Rosenberg, driving while license invalid; possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram in a drug-free zone (felony).
5:21 p.m., male, 40, of Rosenberg, 2 warrants-Rosenberg.
6:13 p.m., male, 36, of Rosenberg, assault by threat.
10:41 p.m., female, 36, of Rosenberg, injury to a child/elderly/disabled person.
Rosenberg police responded to 175 calls for assistance or interactions with the public or property while on patrol on Wednesday, Sept. 7, and made 5 arrests.
Dispatch calls that resulted in offense reports being filed by the responding officer:
3:33 a.m., burglary, 26000 block of U.S. 59 frontage rd. (Knights Inn).
4:50 a.m., burglary, 1500 block of Mahlmann St.
4:56 a.m., warrant served, 26000 block of U.S. 59 frontage rd. (Knights Inn).
9:01 a.m., person stopped and questioned, Rice St. and First St.
10:47 a.m., theft, 28300 block of U.S. 59 frontage rd. (Oyo Hotel).
12:30 p.m., criminal mischief, 28300 block of U.S. 59 frontage rd. (Oyo Hotel).
2:29 p.m., suspicious activity, 24400 block of Brazos Town Center (Kroger’s).
2:50 p.m., accident/crash, Ave. I and Mulcahy St.
3:42 p.m., theft, 7200 block of Town Center Blvd. (Lofts).
6:01 p.m., assault in progress, 5300 block of Ave. N.
7:02 p.m., burglary, 6000 block of Osprey Dr.
Arrests made Wednesday, Sept. 7
4:26 a.m., male, 41, of Rosenberg, warrant served.
9:18 a.m., male, 53, of Rosenberg, warrant served; walking on wrong side of the road.
3:42 p.m., female, 34, of Houston, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram (felony).
3:54 p.m., male, 39, of Richmond, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle (felony).
4:16 p.m., female, 24, of Sugar Land, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram (felony); warrant served.
