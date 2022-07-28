Rosenberg police responded to 176 calls for assistance, traffic violators, property checks, silent alarms, stray and wild animals, noise complaints, people with weapons, deceased persons, suspicious people, civil matters, threats, assaults, road hazards, disturbances, accidents/crashes, assisting other agencies, etc., Sunday, July 24, and made 6 arrests.

Dispatch calls that resulted in offense reports being filed by the responding officer:

12:37 a.m., pedestrian questioned, 100 block of Vera Cruz Dr.

4:31 a.m., welfare check, 27900 block of U.S. 59 frontage rd. (Motel 6).

8:48 a.m., traffic stop, 5700 block of Reading Rd.

9 a.m., suspicious activity, 1200 block of Westwood Dr. (apts).

9:30 a.m., traffic stop, 1200 block of Radio Ln.

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.