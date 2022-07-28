Rosenberg police responded to 176 calls for assistance, traffic violators, property checks, silent alarms, stray and wild animals, noise complaints, people with weapons, deceased persons, suspicious people, civil matters, threats, assaults, road hazards, disturbances, accidents/crashes, assisting other agencies, etc., Sunday, July 24, and made 6 arrests.
Dispatch calls that resulted in offense reports being filed by the responding officer:
12:37 a.m., pedestrian questioned, 100 block of Vera Cruz Dr.
4:31 a.m., welfare check, 27900 block of U.S. 59 frontage rd. (Motel 6).
8:48 a.m., traffic stop, 5700 block of Reading Rd.
9 a.m., suspicious activity, 1200 block of Westwood Dr. (apts).
9:30 a.m., traffic stop, 1200 block of Radio Ln.
11:45 a.m., assault in progress, 700 block of Vera Cruz Dr.
12 p.m., theft, 3200 block of First St. (7-11).
1:24 p.m., traffic stop, 7th St. and Ave. J.
1:49 p.m., assist other agency, 3400 block of Fountains Dr. (apts).
3:48 p.m., suspicious activity, 24400 block of Brazos Town Crossing (Kroger).
5:20 p.m., assault, 5400 block of Cunningham Ln.
5:31 p.m., assault, U.S. 59 frontage rd. and Reading Rd.
5:53 p.m., assault in progress, 2500 block of Third St. (apts).
6:11 p.m., assault, 2500 block of Ave. H (99 Cent Store).
9:29 p.m., assist other agency, 500 block of Third St. (Cantu’s Groc.).
Arrests made Sunday, July 24
1:09 a.m., male, 22, of Richmond, warrant served (issued by another community/law enforcement agency/court).
2:43 a.m., male, 29, of Richmond, driving while intoxicated.
8:37 a.m., male, 29, of Rosenberg, driving while intoxicated.
10:02 a.m., male, 40, of Rosenberg, driving while license invalid.
10:44 a.m., male, 22, of Missouri City, evading arrest/detention.
1:56 p.m., female, 59, of Houston, warrant-Rosenberg.
Rosenberg police responded to 147 calls/traffic stops, etc., on Monday, July 25, and made 3 arrests.
Dispatch calls that resulted in offense reports being filed by the responding officer:
9:04 a.m., assault in progress, 2700 block of West St.
9:08 a.m., warrant served, 2100 block of Fourth St. (RPD).
10:22 a.m., theft, 24200 block of Commercial Dr. (Office Depot).
2:52 p.m., assist other agency, 700 block of Lloyd St.
2:52 p.m., SWAT called, 7800 block of Heather Harvest Way.
6:11 p.m., theft in progress, 28000 block of U.S. 59 frontage rd. (Boot Barn).
9:24 p.m., auto theft, 3800 block of BF Terry Blvd. (Talberts Holiday Market).
9:37 p.m., burglary, 1000 block of Lindsey Dr.
10:20 p.m., warrant served, 3800 block of BF Terry Blvd. (Talberts Holiday Market.
Arrests made Monday, July 25
5:27 a.m., male, 64, of Rosenberg, 2 warrants-Rosenberg.
9:41 a.m., male, 46, of Needville, 2 warrants-Rosenberg.
10:06 a.m., female, 33, of Houston, assault.
Rosenberg police responded to 18 calls/traffic stops, etc., between 12:01 a.m. and 8 a.m. Tuesday, July 26, and made 5 arrests.
Dispatch calls that resulted in offense reports being filed by the responding officer:
12:18 a.m., traffic stop, 5000 block of Ave. I (at LCISD bus barn).
1:30 a.m., assault in progress, 1200 block of 8th St.
3:10 a.m., suspicious activity, 24800 block of U.S. 59 frontage rd. (Gillman Honda).
Arrests made Tuesday, July 26
12:55 a.m., male, 28, of Rosenberg, 2 warrants-Rosenberg.
2:20 a.m., male, 47, of Thompson, warrant served (issued by another community/law enforcement community/court).
2:28 a.m., female, 47, of Rosenberg, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (felony); assault.
4 a.m., male, 64, of Rosenberg, warrant-Rosenberg.
4:11 a.m., female, 43, of Houston, warrant served (issued by another community/law enforcement agency/court).
