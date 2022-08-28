Rosenberg police responded to 132 calls for assistance, traffic violators, property checks, etc., Wednesday, Aug. 24, and made 6 arrests.
Dispatch calls that resulted in offense reports being filed by the responding officer:
12:56 a.m., animal call, 500 block of Fourth St.
9:04 a.m., disturbance, 5100 block of Cottage Creek Ln.
9:43 a.m., CPS referral, 1300 block of Leaman Ave.
9:55 a.m. CPS referral, 4800 block of Airport Ave.
11:27 a.m., warrant served, 5700 block of Reading Rd. (Green Rose Smoke & Vape)
2:42 p.m., fraud, 7200 block of Reading Rd. (apts).
3:02 p.m., person stopped and questioned, 28300 block of U.S. 59 frontage rd. (Oyo Hotel).
3:08 p.m., theft, 3500 block of Ave. H (Auto Zone).
3:17 p.m., theft, 1600 block of Leaman Ave.
3:49 p.m., person stopped and questioned, 3499 block of Ave. H (at 7-11).
4:28 p.m., weapon reported, 1100 block of Radio Ln. (apts).
5:04 p.m., kidnapping, 28300 block of U.S. 59 frontage rd. (Oyo Hotel).
7:08 p.m., criminal mischief, 7200 block of Reading Rd. (apts).
8:10 p.m., theft, 7500 block of Summer Shore Dr.
10:30 p.m., missing person, 1400 block of Stevens Ct.
11:17 p.m., traffic hazard, 3600 block of Ave. H (in front of McDonald’s).
Arrests made Wednesday, Aug. 24
11:07 a.m., male, 24, of Rosenberg, assault.
3:27 p.m., female, 37, of Wallis, warrant served.
3:51 p.m., male, 31, of Rosenberg, 3 warrants served.
7:44 p.m., male, 39, of Sugar Land, aggravated kidnapping (felony); driving while intoxicated; evading arrest/detention with a previous conviction x 2; resisting arrest/search/transport; tampering with physical evidence; warrant served x 2.
11:42 p.m., female, 23, of Rosenberg, driving while intoxicated-open container; possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 3, less than 28 grams in a drug-free zone (felony).
11:42 p.m., female, 35, of New Caney, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 3, less than 28 grams in a drug-free zone (felony).
Rosenberg police responded to 115 calls for assistance on Thursday, Aug. 25, and made 6 arrests.
Dispatch calls that resulted in offense reports being filed by the responding officer:
5:04 a.m., welfare check, Spacek Rd. and Biotics Research Dr.
6:05 a.m., criminal mischief, 27900 block of U.S. 59 frontage rd. (Motel 6).
8:24 a.m., theft, 27200 block of U.S. 59 frontage rd.
9:21 a.m., criminal trespass, 28300 block of U.S. 59 frontage rd. (Oyo Hotel).
3:44 p.m., traffic stop, Ave D and 6th St.
3:47 p.m., burglary in progress, 6700 block of Reading Rd. (CVS).
4:09 p.m., missing person, 28300 block of U.S. 59 frontage rd. (Oyo Hotel).
4:24 p.m., traffic stop, 500 block of Houston St.
5:29 p.m., criminal mischief, 23800 block of Brazos Town Crossing (Home Goods).
11:02 p.m., traffic stop, 3100 block of First St. (at Burger King).
11:11 p.m., assist other agency, 1200 block of Corporate Dr.
Arrests made Thursday, Aug. 25
5:54 p.m., male, 24, of Rosenberg, possession of drug paraphernalia.
7:28 a.m., female, 40, of East Bernard, public intoxication.
5:15 p.m., female, 51, of Katy, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 3, less than 28 grams in a drug free zone x2; possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 4, less than 28 grams in a drug-free zone (felony).
6:44 p.m., female, 34, of San Saba, failing to identify herself to a peace officer as a fugitive (providing false ID); possession of a dangerous drug; warrant.
6:49 p.m., male, 45, of Rosenberg, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram (felony); warrant-Rosenberg.
11:28 p.m., female, 46, of Rosenberg, driving while license invalid.
