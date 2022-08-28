Rosenberg police responded to 132 calls for assistance, traffic violators, property checks, etc., Wednesday, Aug. 24, and made 6 arrests.

Dispatch calls that resulted in offense reports being filed by the responding officer:

12:56 a.m., animal call, 500 block of Fourth St.

9:04 a.m., disturbance, 5100 block of Cottage Creek Ln.

9:43 a.m., CPS referral, 1300 block of Leaman Ave.

9:55 a.m. CPS referral, 4800 block of Airport Ave.

11:27 a.m., warrant served, 5700 block of Reading Rd. (Green Rose Smoke & Vape)

