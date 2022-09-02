Rosenberg police responded to 172 calls for assistance, traffic violators, property checks, etc., Sunday, Aug. 28, and made 4 arrests.
Dispatch calls that resulted in offense reports being filed by the responding officer:
5:02 a.m., traffic stop, 1400 block of Frost St.
2:51 a.m., welfare check, U.S. 59 frontage rd. and Kroesche Rd.
8:20 a.m., traffic stop, U.S. 59 frontage Rd. and Williams Way Blvd.
11:09 a.m., traffic hazard, 400 block of Fifth St.
12:05 p.m., theft in progress, 3900 block of FM 762 (Walgreens).
1:08 a.m., warrant served, 28300 block of U.S. 59 frontage rd. (Oyo Hotel).
1:55 p.m., weapon reported, 2900 block of Blackwood Rd.
2:24 p.m., theft, 2400 block of B Terry Blvd. (City Star).
3:30 p.m., auto theft, 2400 block of Ave. M.
6:50 p.m., disturbance, 4000 block of Brumbelow St.
9:15 p.m., warrant served, 3300 block of First St. (Jack in the Box).
Arrests made Sunday, Aug. 28
5:53 a.m., male, 52, of Rosenberg, tampering with a government record.
9 a.m., male, 28, of Bay City, driving while license invalid, possession of a dangerous drug, unlawfully carrying a weapon.
1:54 p.m., male, 24, of Richmond, warrant served.
11:38 p.m., male, 26, of Rosenberg, 5 warrants-Rosenberg.
Rosenberg police responded to 29 calls for assistance between midnight and 8 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 29, and made 1 arrests.
Dispatch calls that resulted in offense reports being filed by the responding officer:
1:36 a.m., person stopped and questioned, 26500 block of U.S. 59 frontage rd.
Arrests made Monday, Aug. 29
2:19 a.m., male, 32, of Rosenberg, warrant served.
