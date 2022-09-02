Rosenberg police responded to 172 calls for assistance, traffic violators, property checks, etc., Sunday, Aug. 28, and made 4 arrests.

Dispatch calls that resulted in offense reports being filed by the responding officer:

5:02 a.m., traffic stop, 1400 block of Frost St.

2:51 a.m., welfare check, U.S. 59 frontage rd. and Kroesche Rd.

8:20 a.m., traffic stop, U.S. 59 frontage Rd. and Williams Way Blvd.

11:09 a.m., traffic hazard, 400 block of Fifth St.

12:05 p.m., theft in progress, 3900 block of FM 762 (Walgreens).

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.