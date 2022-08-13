Rosenberg police responded to 185 calls for assistance, traffic violators, property checks, silent alarms, stray and wild animals, noise complaints, people with weapons, deceased persons, suspicious people, civil matters, threats, assaults, road hazards, disturbances, accidents/crashes, assisting other agencies, etc., on Saturday, Aug. 6, and made 5 arrests.

Dispatch calls that resulted in offense reports being filed by the responding officer:

12:37 a.m., welfare check, 3300 block of First St. (Jack in the Box).

9:49 a.m., theft, 3900 block of BF Terry Blvd (Davis-Greenlawn).

11:18 a.m., theft in progress, 4900 block of SH 36 (Chevron).

3:50 p.m., auto theft, 1400 block of Blume Rd.

4:42 p.m., burglary, 5000 block of Ave. H (Sherwin Williams).

