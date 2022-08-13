Rosenberg police responded to 185 calls for assistance, traffic violators, property checks, silent alarms, stray and wild animals, noise complaints, people with weapons, deceased persons, suspicious people, civil matters, threats, assaults, road hazards, disturbances, accidents/crashes, assisting other agencies, etc., on Saturday, Aug. 6, and made 5 arrests.
Dispatch calls that resulted in offense reports being filed by the responding officer:
12:37 a.m., welfare check, 3300 block of First St. (Jack in the Box).
9:49 a.m., theft, 3900 block of BF Terry Blvd (Davis-Greenlawn).
11:18 a.m., theft in progress, 4900 block of SH 36 (Chevron).
3:50 p.m., auto theft, 1400 block of Blume Rd.
4:42 p.m., burglary, 5000 block of Ave. H (Sherwin Williams).
4:52 p.m., assault in progress, 1300 block of Sixth St.
5:30 p.m., warrant served, 5000 block of Ave. H (Sherwin Williams).
7:10 p.m., burglary, 3400 block of Fountains Dr. (apts).
7:51 p.m., animal bite, 7400 block of Town Center Blvd.
8:37 p.m., burglary, 4600 block of Ave. H (Lone Star Inn).
8:57 p.m., disturbance, 3400 block of Fountains Dr. (apts).
9:53 p.m., assault, 1000 block of Lindsey Dr.
Arrests made Saturday, Aug. 6
12:108 a.m., male, 59, of Rosenberg, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram in a drug-free zone (felony).
1:08 a.m., male, 17, of Rosenberg, public intoxication.
7:06 a.m., male, 35, of Richmond, aggravated assault with a knife (felony).
5:38 p.m., male, 29, of Rosenberg, warrant served (issued by another community/law enforcement agency/court).
10:26 p.m., male, 34, of Rosenberg, assault by contact (laid hands on someone without permission).
Rosenberg police responded to 156 calls for assistance on Sunday, Aug. 7, and made 6 arrests.
Dispatch calls that resulted in offense reports being filed by the responding officer:
1:58 a.m., traffic stop, 2000 block of First St.
6:05 a.m., auto theft, 7900 block of Lake Commons Dr.
8:22 a.m., assault, 1100 block of Third St. (FUMC).
9:55 a.m., assist other agency, Pultar Rd. and Rockey Falls Rd.).
11:56 a.m., weapon reported, 700 block of Blume Rd.
3:13 p.m., warrant served, 3300 block of First St. (Valero).
6:49 p.m., welfare check, 7200 block of Town Center Blvd. (apts).
8:21 p.m., weapon reported, 2200 block of Fourth St.
Arrests made Sunday, Aug. 7
1:59 a.m., male, 22, of Rosenberg, resisting arrest/search/transport; 3 warrants served (issued by another community/law enforcement agency/court).
3:09 a.m., male, 20, of Rosenberg, failure to maintain financial responsibility (vehicle insurance); failing to signal lane change; driving without a license.
8:03 a.m., male, 39, of Rosenberg, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram (felony).
3:56 p.m., female, 50, of Rosenberg, warrant served (issued by another community/law enforcement agency/court).
3:39 p.m., male, 35, of Rosenberg, failure to identify himself to a peace officer as a fugitive from the law or provided false ID; 13 warrants-Rosenberg.
7:34 p.m., male, 41, of Rosenberg, deadly conduct (felony); unlawfully carrying a weapon.
Rosenberg police responded to 129 calls for assistance, traffic violators, property checks, etc., on Monday, Aug. 8, and made 4 arrests.
Dispatch calls that resulted in offense reports being filed by the responding officer:
12:30 a.m., suspicious activity, 1300 block of Mahlmann Ave. (apts).
2:15 a.m., suspicious activity, 2900 block of Ave. F (apts).
5:43 a.m., suspicious activity, 3300 block of First St. (Super 8).
8:05 a.m., traffic stop, Ave. H and First St.
8:18 a.m., missing/stolen property found/recovered, Ave. I and Radio Ln.
9:02 a.m., fraud reported, 3100 block of Vista Dr. (apts).
10:30 a.m., traffic hazard, 24000 block of Commercial Dr.
3:24 p.m., assault in progress, 5000 block of Cottage Creek Ln.
6:39 p.m., traffic stop, 24200 block of U.S. 59 frontage rd. (at Olive Garden).
10:26 p.m., criminal trespass, 27900 block of U.S. 59 frontage rd. (Motel 6).
Arrests made Monday, Aug. 8
6:14 a.m., male, 44, of Richmond, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram (felony); public intoxication.
9:03 a.m., male, 55, of Rosenberg, driving while license invalid; possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram (felony).
4:34 p.m., female, 46, of Rosenberg, assault.
8:04 p.m., male, 24, of Rosenberg, 6 warrants-Rosenberg.
Rosenberg police responded to 142 calls for assistance, traffic violators, property checks, etc., on Tuesday, Aug. 9, and made 5 arrests.
Dispatch calls that resulted in offense reports being filed by the responding officer:
9:43 a.m., traffic stop, Ave. H and Sally Anne Dr.
11:07 a.m., burglary, 2800 block of Old Richmond Rd.
1:12 p.m., fraud reported, 24800 block of U.S. 59 frontage rd.
4:08 p.m., disturbance, 800 block of Lane Dr. (apts).
4:18 p.m., theft, 500 block of Ave. H.
4:41 p.m., theft, 1800 block of Marilynn St.
6:42 p.m., welfare check, 5000 block of Cottage Creek Ln.
7:45 p.m., animal bite, 100 block of Seventh St.
8:39 p.m., animal bite, 1300 block of Mystic River Ln.
10:20 p.m., traffic stop, Callender St. and First St.
Arrests made Tuesday, Aug. 9
2:44 a.m., male, 43, of Rosenberg, public intoxication.
3:13 a.m., female, 58, of Rosenberg, warranted served (issued by another community/law enforcement agency/court).
8:36 a.m., male, 21, of Richmond, robbery of a firearm (felony).
10:25 a.m., male, 22, of Rosenberg, warrant served (issued by another community/law enforcement agency/court).
5:22 p.m., male, 18, of Rosenberg, assault.
