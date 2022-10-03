Rosenberg police responded to 186 calls for assistance or interactions with the public or property while on patrol on Tuesday, Sept. 27, and made 6 arrests.
Dispatch calls that resulted in offense reports being filed by the responding officer:
4:17 a.m., criminal trespass, 2600 block of Ave. H (Burk’s Outlet).
5:14 a.m., welfare check, Brazos Town Center and Brazos Town Crossing.
6:01 a.m., theft in progress, 3200 block of First St. (7-11).
9:12 a.m., suspicious activity, 27300 block of U.S. 59 frontage rd. (Texan Hyundai).
10:24 a.m., traffic stop, 28000 block of U.S. 59 (at Speedy Stop).
10:45 a.m., theft, 1000 block of Lane Dr. (apts).
12:10 p.m., missing person, 1400 block of Stevens Ct.
12:32 p.m., traffic stop, 1100 block of First St. (at Hartz Chicken).
1:47 p.m., traffic stop, 25600 block of U.S. 59 frontage rd. (at G2G Gun Range).
2:06 p.m., theft, 2800 block of Ave. H. (Lamar Tractor).
2:20 p.m., theft, 2600 block of Truman Cir.
3:49 p.m., theft, 23700 block of Brazos Town Crossing (Ulta).
5:37 p.m., traffic stop, Walnut Ave. and Oak St.
6:35 p.m., robbery, 27900 block of U.S. 59 frontage rd. (Motel 6).
6:41 p.m., theft in progress, 5500 block of Reading Rd. (apts).
8:57 p.m., assault in progress, 3500 block of Rychlik Dr.
9:24 p.m., person stopped and questioned, 6500 block of Reading Rd.
9:42 p.m., assault in progress, 1100 block of Brooks Ave.
11:39 p.m., traffic stop, Silverado Trl and Old Richmond Rd.
Arrests made Tuesday, Sept. 27
5:31 a.m., male, 39, of Rosenberg, assault.
6:18 a.m., male, 27, of Richmond, failure to maintain financial responsibility (vehicle insurance).
6:54 a.m., male, 27, of Katy, theft, less than $100.
11:35 a.m., male, 49, of Rosenberg, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1A-20 units); possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 3, less than 28 grams (felony); possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2, between 1-4 grams (felony).
12:55 p.m., male, 31, of Rosenberg, warrant.
2:29 p.m., male, 47, of Houston, driving while license invalid.
Rosenberg police responded to 163 calls for assistance or interactions with the public while on patrol on Wednesday, Sept. 28, and made 6 arrests.
Dispatch calls that resulted in offense reports being filed by the responding officer:
12:14 a.m., assault in progress, 2800 block of Muegge Rd.
1:04 a.m., criminal trespass, 1700 block of Ave. H. (7-11).
10:52 a.m., sex offender check, 700 block of Habitat Ln.
11:28 a.m., theft, 5100 block of Ave. H (Family Dollar).
12:53 p.m., civil matter, 5300 block of Ave. I (7-11).
1:48 p.m., theft in progress, 24100 block of Commercial Dr. (Famous Footwear).
5:39 p.m., traffic stop, Reading Rd. and Allwright Rd.
6:54 p.m., welfare check, 2700 block of BF Terry Blvd.
11:15 p.m., person stopped and questioned, 1400 block of First St. (in front of Pick and Pay).
11:44 p.m., assault, 1400 block of 8th St. (apts).
Arrests made Wednesday, Sept. 28
12:22 a.m., male, 23, of Rosenberg, 4 warrants-Rosenberg.
1:14 a.m., female, 51, of Rosenberg, assault.
9:29 a.m., male, 64, of Rosenberg, causing bodily injury to a child/elderly/disabled person (felony).
9:40 a.m., male 84, of Rosenberg, causing bodily injury to a child/elderly/disabled person (felony).
6:05 p.m.. male, 38, of Rosenberg, 2 warrants-Rosenberg.
Rosenberg police responded to 223 calls for assistance or interactions with the public while on patrol on Thursday, Sept. 29, and made 5 arrests.
Dispatch calls that resulted in offense reports being filed by the responding officer:
8:38 a.m., traffic stop, Ave. H and Fourth St.
12:03 p.m., CPS referral.
12:37 p.m., warrant served, 2700 block of Ave. F.
1:28 p.m., traffic stop, Ave. H and Alamo St.
3:34 p.m., welfare check, Old Richmond Rd. and Lloyd St.
4:43 p.m., traffic stop, First St. and City Hall Dr.
7:50 p.m., suspicious activity, 2100 block of Fourth St. (RPD).
Arrests made Thursday, Sept. 29
2:18 a.m., male, 45, of Richmond, possession of drug paraphernalia.
2:46 a.m., male, 21, of Rosenberg, public intoxication.
9:08 a.m., male 24, of Richmond, warrant served.
2:15 p.m., male, 23, of Rosenberg, warrant served.
4:35 p.m., male, 35, of Rosenberg, warrant served.
