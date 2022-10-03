Rosenberg police responded to 186 calls for assistance or interactions with the public or property while on patrol on Tuesday, Sept. 27, and made 6 arrests.

Dispatch calls that resulted in offense reports being filed by the responding officer:

4:17 a.m., criminal trespass, 2600 block of Ave. H (Burk’s Outlet).

5:14 a.m., welfare check, Brazos Town Center and Brazos Town Crossing.

6:01 a.m., theft in progress, 3200 block of First St. (7-11).

9:12 a.m., suspicious activity, 27300 block of U.S. 59 frontage rd. (Texan Hyundai).

10:24 a.m., traffic stop, 28000 block of U.S. 59 (at Speedy Stop).

