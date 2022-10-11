Rosenberg police responded to 194 calls for assistance or interactions with the public or property while on patrol on Wednesday, Oct. 5, and made 2 arrests.

Dispatch calls that resulted in offense reports being filed by the responding officer:

12:07 a.m., weapon reported, 800 block of Brooks Ave. (apts).

4:46 a.m., welfare check, 1700 block of BF Terry Blvd.

7:09 a.m., traffic hazard, 1700 block of West St.

8:51 a.m., CPS referral.

9:29 a.m., assault, 500 block of Richfish Run Dr.

