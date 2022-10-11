Rosenberg police responded to 194 calls for assistance or interactions with the public or property while on patrol on Wednesday, Oct. 5, and made 2 arrests.
Dispatch calls that resulted in offense reports being filed by the responding officer:
12:07 a.m., weapon reported, 800 block of Brooks Ave. (apts).
4:46 a.m., welfare check, 1700 block of BF Terry Blvd.
7:09 a.m., traffic hazard, 1700 block of West St.
9:29 a.m., assault, 500 block of Richfish Run Dr.
5:33 p.m., traffic stop, 500 block of Houston St.
6:35 p.m., threat made, 900 block of Easy St.
8:51 p.m., animal bite, 1300 block of Wilson Dr.
8:59 p.m., welfare check, 900 block of Cole Ave. (apts).
11:28 p.m., traffic stop, 27900 block of U.S. 59 frontage rd. (in front of Motel 6).
Arrests made Wednesday, Oct. 5
3:33 a.m., male, 19, of El Campo, aggravated assault with a firearm (felony); aggravated kidnapping (felony).
5:45 p.m., male, 23, of Richmond, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Rosenberg police responded to 240 calls for assistance or interactions with the public while on patrol on Thursday, Oct. 6, and made 7 arrests.
Dispatch calls that resulted in offense reports being filed by the responding officer:
9:28 a.m., traffic stop, 7400 block of Reading Rd.
1:49 p.m., welfare check, 5500 block of Reading Rd.
1:55 p.m., suspicious activity, 5100 block of Ave. H (DD Discount).
2:17 p.m., traffic stop, Ave. I and Fourth St.
2:55 p.m., animal bite, 1400 block of Hemple Dr.
3:36 p.m., warrant served, 700 block of SH 36 (parole office).
4:17 p.m., suspicious activity, 3700 block of Ave. H (Fiesta).
4:28 p.m., fraud* reported, 1500 Brazos St.
6:29 p.m., disturbance, 7200 block of Town Center Blvd. (lofts).
11 p.m., meet reportee, 1600 block of Marilyn St.
11:29 p.m., theft, 2700 block of BF Terry Blvd.
Arrests made Thursday, Oct. 6
12:07 a.m., male, 45, of Rosenberg, driving while license invalid; warrant served.
9:30 a.m., male, 26, of Richmond, possession of drug paraphernalia.
10:04 a.m., male, 28, of Richmond, 3 warrants-Rosenberg.
2:58 p.m., male, 25, of Rosenberg, tampering with government records x2.
4:13 p.m., male, 48, of Weimar, warrant served (issued by pardon and parole board).
7:52 p.m., female, 59, of Rosenberg, terroristic threat against a family member.
11:55 p.m., male, 46, of Rosenberg, 2 warrants-Rosenberg.
Rosenberg police responded to 199 calls for assistance or interactions with the public while on patrol on Friday, Oct. 7, and made 3 arrests.
Dispatch calls that resulted in offense reports being filed by the responding officer:
12:05 a.m., welfare check, 5500 block of Reading Rd. (apts).
8:35 a.m., burglary, 2100 block of First St. (Fort Bend Battery).
9:43 a.m., criminal mischief, 1400 block of Southgate Dr. (Royalty Metal).
10:02 a.m., traffic stop, Reading Rd. and Benton Rd.
10:22 a.m., traffic stop, Ave. H and Sixth St.
11:29 a.m., traffic stop, Ave. I and Seventh St.
2:29 p.m., traffic stop, 4800 block of Airport Ave.
4:39 p.m., harassment, 5900 block of Euclid Loop.
7:31 p.m., assist other agency, 2800 block of Reading Rd. (apts).
9:24 p.m., traffic stop, 3500 block of Ave. I.
Arrests made Friday, Oct. 7
10:50 a.m., male, 22, of Richmond, reckless driving; unlawfully carrying weapon.
12:10 p.m. male, 36, of Rosenberg, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, between 1-4 grams x2 (felony).
2:49 p.m., male, 31, of Richmond, failure to identify himself to a peace officer (or providing false ID); 3 warrants.
* Fraud reported could include bad checks, illegal possession or fraudulent use of credit cards.
