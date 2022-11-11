Rosenberg police responded to 138 calls for assistance or interactions with the public while on patrol on Monday, Oct. 31, and made 4 arrest.
Dispatch calls that resulted in offense reports being filed by the responding officer:
1:02 a.m., traffic stop, 1700 block of Jackson St. (at hospital).
8:48 a.m., CPS referral.
9 a.m., theft, 3700 block of Shadow Crest Ln.
9:11 a.m., suspicious activity, Winding Lakes Ln and Minonite Rd.
10:37 p.m., criminal mischief, 3600 block of SH 36 (Sunbelt Rentals).
12:40 p.m., fraud, 2600 Spencer Rd. (Fort Bend County).
12:50 p.m., theft, 24000 block of Commercial Dr. (Home Depot).
1:21 p.m., CPS referral.
1:31 p.m., theft in progress, 3300 block of Ave. H. (Walgreens).
2:20 p.m., theft in progress 23700 block of Brazos Town Center (Ulta).
2:27 p.m., burglary, 1000 block of Lindsey Dr.
4:27 p.m., burglary, 3400 block of SH 36 (Whataburger).
2:32 p.m., weapon reported, 2531 Ave. F.
6:32 p.m., warrant served, 1700 block of Sixth St.
7:18 p.m., accident/crash, Minonite Rd. and Meadow Ln.
Arrests made Monday, Oct. 31
2:43 p.m., female, 49, of Rosenberg, theft, with two or more previous convictions (felony).
3:48 p.m., male, 32, of Rosenberg, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, between 1-4 grams x 2 (felony); tampering with physical evidence (felony).
4 p.m., male, 30, of Rosenberg, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (felony); tampering with physical evidence (felony).
7:32 p.m., male, 22, of Rosenberg, warrant served.
Rosenberg police responded to 148 calls for assistance or interactions with the public while on patrol on Tuesday, Nov. 1, and made 3 arrests.
Dispatch calls that resulted in offense reports being filed by the responding officer:
12:51 a.m., traffic stop, Ave. D and 6th St.
8:33 a.m., CPS referral.
10:28 a.m., theft, 23900 block of Commercial Dr. (Target).
10:35 a.m., theft, 26000 block of U.S. 59 frontage rd. (Chevron).
12:33 p.m. missing person, 4700 block of Reading Rd. (apts).
2:03 p.m., theft, 500 block of Seventh St.
3:10 p.m., CPS referral.
4:56 p.m., person stopped and questioned, First St. and Callender St.
5:51 p.m., assault in progress, 800 block of FM 723.
7:11 p.m., assault in progress, 2300 block of BF Terry Blvd. (Bubble Kids Dental).
Arrests made Tuesday, Nov. 1
1:28 a.m., female, 30, of Rosenberg, 4 warrants-Rosenberg.
5:12 p.m., male, 37, of Rosenberg, 2 warrants-Rosenberg.
7:56 p.m., male, 45 of Rosenberg, public intoxication.
Rosenberg police responded to 245 calls for assistance or interactions with the public while on patrol on Wednesday, Nov. 2, and made 4 arrests.
Dispatch calls that resulted in offense reports being filed by the responding officer:
8:48 a.m., burglary, 4700 block of Reading Rd. (apts).
9:50 a.m., burglary, 4700 block of Reading Rd. (apts).
10:37 a.m., missing/lost/stolen property found/returned/recovered, 1200 block of Corporate Dr.
11:59 a.m., criminal trespass, 28300 block of U.S. 59 frontage rd. (Oyo Hotel).
1:51 p.m., CPS referral.
2:49 p.m., traffic hazard, U.S. 59 frontage rd. and Bamore Rd.
3:33 p.m., CPS referral.
3:46 p.m., CPS referral.
6:19 p.m., assault in progress, 1900 block of First St. (Dollar General).
8:24 p.m., traffic stop, 900 block of Cole Ave. (at apartments).
9:15 p.m., burglary, 2500 block of Third St. (apts).
10:15 p.m., assault, 800 block of Brooks Ave. (apts).
10:59 p.m., traffic stop, Lane Dr. and Mustang Ave.
Arrests made Wednesday, Nov. 2.
12:25 p.m., female, 34, of Rosenberg, criminal trespass.
3:28 p.m., male, 23, of Katy, reckless driving.
9 p.m., male, 25, of Rosenberg, warrant served.
11:44 p.m., male, 31, of Rosenberg, failure to maintain financial responsibility (vehicle insurance).
Rosenberg police responded to 222 calls for assistance or interactions with the public while on patrol on Thursday, Nov. 3, and made 6 arrests.
Dispatch calls that resulted in offense reports being filed by the responding officer:
12:07 a.m., traffic stop, First St. and Mons Ave.
12:24 a.m., welfare check, 4700 block of Ave. N.
8:04 a.m., CPS referral.
9:38 a.m., welfare check, 300 block of Houston St. (at Brazos Park).
10:24 a.m., robbery in progress, 27900 block of U.S. 59 frontage rd. (Motel 6).
10:57 a.m., traffic stop, Leonard St. and Klauke St.
2:13 p.m., theft in progress, 23700 block of Brazos Town Crossing (Ulta).
2:46 p.m., person stopped and questioned, Washington St. and Blume Rd.
3:47 p.m., person stopped and questioned, 1000 block of Lane dr. (apts).
4:05 p.m., harassment, 3400 block of Fountains Dr. (apts).
5:06 p.m., assault in progress, 1400 block of Blume Rd.
6:33 p.m., welfare check, 1200 block of Hartledge Rd. (Dollar Tree Distribution Center).
Arrests made Thursday, Nov. 3.
12:08 a.m., male, 26, of Rosenberg, assault/strangulation.
1:15 a.m., female, 30, of Rosenberg, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1 less than 1 gram (felony); unlawfully carrying a weapon.
2:52 p.m., male, 18, of Rosenberg, evading arrest/detention; robbery (strongarm).
3:04 p.m., male, 46, of Rosenberg, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2A, less than 2 ounces; warrant (pardon and parole board).
4:23 p.m., male, 39, of Rosenberg, 2 warrants.
6 p.m., male, 32, of Sugar Land, assault.
