Rosenberg police responded to 138 calls for assistance or interactions with the public while on patrol on Monday, Oct. 31, and made 4 arrest.

Dispatch calls that resulted in offense reports being filed by the responding officer:

1:02 a.m., traffic stop, 1700 block of Jackson St. (at hospital).

8:48 a.m., CPS referral.

9 a.m., theft, 3700 block of Shadow Crest Ln.

9:11 a.m., suspicious activity, Winding Lakes Ln and Minonite Rd.

10:37 p.m., criminal mischief, 3600 block of SH 36 (Sunbelt Rentals).

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.