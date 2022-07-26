Rosenberg police responded to 224 calls for assistance, traffic violators, property checks, silent alarms, stray and wild animals, noise complaints, people with weapons, deceased persons, suspicious people, civil matters, threats, assaults, road hazards, disturbances, accidents/crashes, assisting other agencies, etc., Wednesday, July 20, and made 5arrests.
Dispatch calls that resulted in offense reports being filed by the responding officer:
12:28 a.m., assault in progress, Seventh St. and Ave. D.
6:17 a.m., property check, 2900 block of Ave. F.
10:49 a.m., assault, 5500 Reading Rd. (apts).
11:38 a.m., criminal mischief, 5500 block of Reading Rd. (apts).
1:46 p.m., adult protective services referral.
2:28 p.m., traffic stop, Lane Dr. and Timber Ln.
3:55 p.m., warrant served, 28300 block of U.S. 59 frontage rd. (Oyo Hotel).
4:57 p.m., auto theft, 4700 block of Reading Rd. (apts).
8:04 p.m., traffic stop, 4800 block of E. Columbary Dr.
10:21 p.m., disturbance, 5500 block of Reading Rd. (apts).
10:24 p.m., traffic stop, Third St. and Ave. I.
10:27 p.m., traffic stop, Vista Dr. (at Cinemark 12)
Arrests made Wednesday, July 20
7:19 a.m., male, 43, of Rosenberg, interfering with the duties of a public servant; two warrants (issued by another community/law enforcement agency/court).
4:19 a.m., male, 26, of Rosenberg, theft of property; warrant served (issued by another community/law enforcement agency/court).
8:55 p.m., male, 26, of Rosenberg, driving without a driver’s license in his possession; operating a vehicle without a license plate.
11:05 p.m., male, 42, of Columbus, Tx., driving a vehicle with an expired license plate.
11:28 p.m., female, 41, of Rosenberg, two warrants-Rosenberg; driving while intoxicated-open container.
Rosenberg police responded to 235 calls/traffic stops, etc., on Thursday, July 21, and made 4 arrests.
Dispatch calls that resulted in offense reports being filed by the responding officer:
12:10 a.m., theft, 5000 block of Ave H. (76).
1:14 a.m., assault in progress, 2600 block of Reading Rd. (apts).
4 a.m., traffic stop, Tobola St. and Ave. L.
8:09 a.m., burglary, 4700 block of Reading Rd. (apts).
9:40 a.m., adult protective services referral.
10:42 p.m., traffic stop, 1900 block of Fourth St. (at Valero).
11:07 a.m., assault, 5300 block of Reading Rd. (ROS Fire Station No. 2).
12:13 p.m., traffic stop, 2900 Ave. F.
1:37 a.m., assist other agency, 2600 block of Ave. G.
1:50 p.m., burglary, 4100 block of FM 762 (Texans Fit).
2:20 p.m., theft, 2400 block of Ave. H (Fort Bend Pawn).
3:50 p.m., pedestrian questioned, 28300 block of U.S. 59 frontage rd. (by Oyo Hotel).
4:16 a.m., assist other agency, 4800 block of Dogwood Dr.
5:01 p.m., robbery, 28300 block of U.S. 59 frontage rd. (Oyo Hotel)
11:36 p.m., traffic stop, Old Richmond Rd. and Silverado Trl.
Arrests made Thursday, July 21
5:37 a.m., male, 39, of Rosenberg, possession of drug paraphernalia.
11:21 a.m., male, 39, of Houston, warrant served (issued by another community/law enforcement agency/court).
12:52 p.m., male, 36, of Rosenberg, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram in a drug-free zone (a felony); three warrants-Rosenberg.
4:17 p.m., male, 19, of Rosenberg, warrant served (issued by another community/law enforcement agency/court).
Rosenberg police responded to 179 calls/traffic stops, etc., on Friday, July 22, and made 4 arrests.
Dispatch calls that resulted in offense reports being filed by the responding officer:
9:42 a.m., criminal mischief, 2600 block of Truman Cir.
11:23 a.m., burglary, 2600 block of Truman Cir.
12:55 p.m., animal bite, 1200 block of Blume Rd. (animal shelter).
1:45 p.m., traffic stop, 27900 block of U.S. 59 frontage rd. (by Motel 6).
1:50 p.m., weapon reported, 3400 block of Ave. P.
1:50 p.m., theft, 700 block of Grillo Way (Guys Auto Repair).
6:41 p.m., burglary, 600 block of Park Place Blvd (apts).
9:03 p.m., sexual assault.
9:52 p.m., traffic hazard, First St. and Houston St.
Arrests made Friday, July 22
12:21 a.m., male, 31, of Richmond, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2, less than 1 gram (a felony).
3:13 p.m., female, 40, of Rosenberg, manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, between 4-200 grams (a felony); possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2, between 1-4 grams (felony).
3:18 p.m., male, 49, of Rosenberg, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2, less than 1 gram (a felony).
4:47 p.m., male, 19, of Rosenberg, assault.
Rosenberg police responded to 152 calls/traffic stops, etc., on Saturday, July 23, and made 4 arrests.
Dispatch calls that resulted in offense reports being filed by the responding officer:
12:14 a.m., traffic stop, Ave. R and Louise St.
4:49 a.m., weapon reported, Mulcahy St. and Ave. D.
6:52 a.m., criminal mischief, 2000 block of Heath Ridge Ln.
12:02 p.m., disturbance, 1700 block of Ave. H (7-11).
12:40 p.m., burglary, 5100 block of Ave. H (Fusion Kitchen).
2:12 p.m., assault in progress, 5400 block of Ave. I.
4:55 p.m., burglary, 4100 block of FM 762 (Specs).
5:21 p.m., auto theft, 1200 block of Westwood Dr. (apts).
7:32 p.m., suspicious activity, 700 block of Blume Rd. (Garcia Park).
8:49 p.m., assault, 3300 block of Cypress Landing Ct.
9:16 p.m., animal call, 300 block of Rude Rd.
9:21 p.m., assault in progress, 1200 block of Cunningham Ln.
Arrests made Saturday, July 23
12:50 a.m., male, 37, of Rosenberg, driving vehicle with defective brake/stop lamps; driving vehicle without a driver’s license; two warrants-Rosenberg.
1:36 p.m., male 23, of Rosenberg, driving while intoxicated.
12:35 p.m., male, 34, of Richmond, public intoxication; possession of drug paraphernalia.
9:53 p.m., male, 25, of Rosenberg, assault.
