Rosenberg police responded to 224 calls for assistance, traffic violators, property checks, silent alarms, stray and wild animals, noise complaints, people with weapons, deceased persons, suspicious people, civil matters, threats, assaults, road hazards, disturbances, accidents/crashes, assisting other agencies, etc., Wednesday, July 20, and made 5arrests.

Dispatch calls that resulted in offense reports being filed by the responding officer:

12:28 a.m., assault in progress, Seventh St. and Ave. D.

6:17 a.m., property check, 2900 block of Ave. F.

10:49 a.m., assault, 5500 Reading Rd. (apts).

11:38 a.m., criminal mischief, 5500 block of Reading Rd. (apts).

1:15 p.m., CPS referral.

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.