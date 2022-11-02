At left, Leylani Ordonez, the 1-year-old girl at the center of an Amber Alert out of Rosenberg has died from multiple stab wounds caused by her father, Alexander Ordonez Barrios (right) who also died of self-inflicted injuries, according to police.
A 24-year-old Rosenberg man kidnapped his 1-year-old daughter from her babysitter on Tuesday before killing the infant and himself, police reported.
Alexander Ordonez Barrios stabbed himself and daughter Leylani multiple times after leading authorities on a high-speed chase through Fort Bend County, Rosenberg police told The Herald on Wednesday.
The tragic event started around 6 p.m. Tuesday after Barrios stabbed his former boss, owner of Riverside Towing and Auto Collision, police reported. The business is located at 845 FM 723 in Rosenberg. Rosenberg police responded to a report of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon at 845 FM 723 in Rosenberg where officers found the business owner with multiple stab wounds. The injured man told officers Barrios had stolen one of his tow trucks.
The victim was transported to the hospital and is expected to survive, police told The Herald.
Barrios left the business in the stolen tow truck and drove to an apartment complex at 810 Brooks Avenue in Rosenberg, entered the unlocked apartment uninvited where his 1-year-old daughter was being cared for by a babysitter and took her, Rosenberg police Lt. Suni Jugueta told the newspaper.
“Ordonez Barrios forcefully took 1-year-old Leylani Ordonez, and left the apartment in the stolen tow truck,” Jugueta said. Police were told afterward that Barrios and the baby’s mother had dated for approximately two years and broke up a few months ago.
Jugueta said an Amber Alert was issued with a description of Barrios and the Leylani as well as a description of the stolen vehicle. At around 1:55 a.m. Sugar Land Police Department spotted the stolen tow truck near Highway 6 and U.S. 59 and a pursuit ensued, Jugueta recounted.
DPS troopers and the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office deputies joined the chase.
“Ordonez Barrios led police on a pursuit through Fort Bend County that lasted over 45 minutes and ended in the 4700 block of FM 762 near Benton Road, after police deployed spike strips,” Jugueta explained. Rosenberg police arrived after the vehicle had already stopped.
“When Ordonez Barrios exited the vehicle with Leylani, it was apparent that he caused significant injuries to her as well as himself.”
Peace officers quickly rushed to provide life-saving measures to both Leylani and Barrios, Jugueta reported. Leylani was rushed to local hospital where she was declared deceased as a result of multiple stab wounds.
Ordonez Barrios was also transported and declared deceased at the hospital as a result of self-inflicted injuries.
“This is just a gut-wrenching case that we can’t find any reasoning for other than plain evil,” Rosenberg Police Chief Jonathan White told The Herald.
"Such a horrific and disturbing set of circumstances that we are trying to work through. I beg anyone that is feeling lost, angered or burdened to seek medical help. I also plea for friends, family, and loved ones of those feeling this way to intervene and seek treatment for them. There is no burden that justifies the taking an innocent life, especially that of a precious child.”
White said Rosenberg PD is deeply saddened by the tragic events that transpired.
“Our thoughts are with Leylani Ordonez’ family and we wish those affected at Riverside Towing a speedy recovery,” he said. “I’m saddened by the details of this case and ask that you keep the family and first responders that witnessed this event in your prayers.”
White thanked the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office and the DPS for their assistance.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.