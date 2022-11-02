Police: Missing 1-year-old murdered by father

At left, Leylani Ordonez, the 1-year-old girl at the center of an Amber Alert out of Rosenberg has died from multiple stab wounds caused by her father, Alexander Ordonez Barrios (right) who also died of self-inflicted injuries, according to police.
A 24-year-old Rosenberg man kidnapped his 1-year-old daughter from her babysitter on Tuesday before killing the infant and himself, police reported.

Alexander Ordonez Barrios stabbed himself and daughter Leylani multiple times after leading authorities on a high-speed chase through Fort Bend County, Rosenberg police told The Herald on Wednesday.

The tragic event started around 6 p.m. Tuesday after Barrios stabbed his former boss, owner of Riverside Towing and Auto Collision, police reported. The business is located at 845 FM 723 in Rosenberg. Rosenberg police responded to a report of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon at 845 FM 723 in Rosenberg where officers found the business owner with multiple stab wounds. The injured man told officers Barrios had stolen one of his tow trucks.

The victim was transported to the hospital and is expected to survive, police told The Herald.

Barrios left the business in the stolen tow truck and drove to an apartment complex at 810 Brooks Avenue in Rosenberg, entered the unlocked apartment uninvited where his 1-year-old daughter was being cared for by a babysitter and took her, Rosenberg police Lt. Suni Jugueta told the newspaper.

“Ordonez Barrios forcefully took 1-year-old Leylani Ordonez, and left the apartment in the stolen tow truck,” Jugueta said. Police were told afterward that Barrios and the baby’s mother had dated for approximately two years and broke up a few months ago.

Jugueta said an Amber Alert was issued with a description of Barrios and the Leylani as well as a description of the stolen vehicle. At around 1:55 a.m. Sugar Land Police Department spotted the stolen tow truck near Highway 6 and U.S. 59 and a pursuit ensued, Jugueta recounted.

