Rosenberg man faces 4 counts of intoxication manslaughter

A 45-year-old Rosenberg man has been charged with four counts of intoxication manslaughter after the vehicle he was driving hit a truck which slammed into a rented golf cart filled with tourists in Galveston Saturday night, authorities reported.
Miguel Espinoza faces up to 20 years in prison for each count if convicted of the second-degree felony offenses.
Galveston police said two victims involved in the crash are hospitalized and fighting for their lives.
The deadly accident took place at the intersection of Avenue R and 33rd Street.
Ironically, all four killed in the accidents were related and also live in Rosenberg.
The family lost a father, son, nephew and cousin, family members told reporters.
Espinoza was driving a Hyundai SUV eastbound on Avenue R around 11:30 p.m. Saturday and failed to stop at the intersection, hitting a Dodge pickup truck traveling southbound, police reported. The truck then hit a rented golf cart carrying six people, three of whom were children, police reported.
One adult passenger in the golf cart was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other five were taken to a hospital. A second adult and two children later died at the hospital, police reported.
A third passenger and a child remain in critical condition, Galveston police reported.
Police said the golf cart contained members of two families, and each family lost family members in the collision.
According to ABC13 news, family members said a grandfather was driving the golf cart with his wife, their niece, and three grandkids.
“The grandfather, niece, and two grandkids died,” ABC13 reported.
“The grandmother and one of the grandkids survived and are in the hospital fighting for their lives.”
According to the family, all the family members are from the Rosenberg area, and the grandparents often took their grandkids and family members to Galveston to vacation and enjoy the beach, ABC13 reported.
The names of the dead and injured were not released immediately.
Espinoza was also transported to a hospital where he was treated for minor injuries.
He was later arrested on four counts of intoxication manslaughter.
“Additional charges are pending at this time,” Galveston Police Sgt. Derek Gaspard told The Galveston Daily News. “We haven’t had those approved yet. The charges would be intoxication assault.”
Intoxication assault is a third-degree felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
