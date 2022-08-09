Rosenberg man faces 4 counts of intoxication manslaughter

Collision of truck-SUV-golf cart kills members of 2 Rosenberg families visiting Galveston 
Miguel Espinoza

A 45-year-old Rosenberg man has been charged with four counts of intoxication manslaughter after the vehicle he was driving hit a truck which slammed into a rented golf cart filled with tourists in Galveston Saturday night, authorities reported.

Miguel Espinoza faces up to 20 years in prison for each count if convicted of the second-degree felony offenses.

Galveston police said two victims involved in the crash are hospitalized and fighting for their lives.

The deadly accident took place at the intersection of Avenue R and 33rd Street.

Ironically, all four killed in the accidents were related and also live in Rosenberg.

The family lost a father, son, nephew and cousin, family members told reporters.

Espinoza was driving a Hyundai SUV eastbound on Avenue R around 11:30 p.m. Saturday and failed to stop at the intersection, hitting a Dodge pickup truck traveling southbound, police reported. The truck then hit a rented golf cart carrying six people, three of whom were children, police reported.

