On Monday, April 10, at approximately 2:30 p.m., Rosenberg Police Department Officers served an arrest warrant for charges related to Animal Cruelty. The arrest followed an investigation of reports provided by area residents that a local man was abusing dogs at his residence on 2nd Street in Rosenberg.
In March 2023, community members came forward and reported Jessie Razo, 24, was abusing animals in and around his home. These reports and a subsequent investigation lead to the removal of two dogs from the residence by Animal Control Authorities. Once removed and transported to a local veterinarian the dogs were treated for serious injuries which were believed to have stemmed from the abuse.
On the morning of April 10, community members again came forward and reported that Razo obtained another dog and was continuing the abusive behavior.
Rosenberg Animal Control Authorities and Police Detectives along with assistance from the Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office obtained an arrest warrant for Cruelty to Non-livestock Animals, a Third Degree Felony.
In custody, Razo will be held in the Fort Bend County Jail on a $25,000 bond, the Honorable Judge Christian Becerra presiding.
“Great work for all involved and a special thanks to our community members who bravely brought this to our attention. Their willingness to come forward surely helped rescue these animals. If anyone else is interested in helping, please consider adopting at our local shelter, we have lots of furry friends in need of a loving home.”
