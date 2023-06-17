A 24-year-old Rosenberg man accused of injuring a dog in March and later caught abusing another dog in April has been indicted on a felony charge of animal cruelty.
Jessie Toribio Razo faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted of the third-degree offense of cruelty to non-livestock animal by killing/poisoning/or causing serious bodily injury.
Judge J. Christian Becerra will hear the case.
Rosenberg police arrested Razo around 3:30 p.m., Monday, April 10.
The arrest followed an investigation of reports provided by area residents that Razo was abusing dogs at his residence on Second Street, police reported.
In March, community members came forward and reported that Razo was abusing animals in and around his home. The reports and a subsequent investigation led to the removal of two dogs from the residence by animal control authorities.
“Once removed and transported to a local veterinarian, the dogs were treated for serious injuries which were believed to have stemmed from the abuse,” a police spokesman said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.