A suspected robber lead authorities on a high-speed chase last week that ended when deputies blew out the vehicle’s tires with spikes three hours later.
Deputies were responded to a robbery in the 1200 block of Bittersweet Dr. in Richmond around 5:08 p.m. March 8 and learned that the suspect fled in a white Ford F-150 truck. Deputies, along with Pct. 4 Constable deputies, remained in the area looking for the vehicle. Around 8 p.m., the vehicle was located and deputies attempted to stop it.
The vehicle began to evade and a pursuit took place. Units in the area set up a perimeter and deployed spikes. The man was taken into custody without further incident.
