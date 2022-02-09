Zacaria Lee Avery
A 45-year-old Richmond man pleaded guilty on Wednesday to two charges of sexual abuse of a child and was sentenced to 35 years in prison.
Zacaria Lee Avery pleaded guilty to the offenses of indecency with a child by sexual contact and sexual performance by a child.
Avery became a suspect in a 2021 investigation by the Houston Metro Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force after receiving a cyber-tip about possible homemade child pornography being downloaded into Avery’s Google account.
Working alongside the Task Force, Detective Andrew Runge with the Richmond Police Department interviewed Avery about the photographs.
Avery admitted to photographing the genitals of an 8-year old-child, Runge reported.
Runge was able to identify the child in the photographs and contacted the child’s parents about the investigation, prosecutors said.
Judge Christian Becerra in the 434th District Court presided over the case
Judge Becerra sentenced Avery to 20 years in prison for sexual performance by a child and 15 years in prison for indecency with a child by sexual contact, in an agreement with the prosecution.
The sentences will be served consecutively in the Institutional Division of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice for a total of 35 years.
“Possession and promotion of child pornography is not a victimless crime, and this case highlights the importance of having a task force to investigate internet crimes against children,” said lead prosecutor Jessica Ramos.
“The mother of the child in this case gave a powerful victim impact statement at the defendant’s sentencing, and I am grateful to Detective Runge for locating the child’s family so that justice could be served and the child could receive therapy or any other services needed.”
Assistant District Attorney Alycia Curtis, lead ICAC prosecutor for the Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office added, “In addition to the Houston Metro ICAC Task Force, we are fortunate to have a Children’s Advocacy Center in Fort Bend County and surrounding counties. In our county, we have Child Advocates of Fort Bend, an organization dedicated to providing service and support for children who have been victimized and their families.”
District Attorney Brian Middleton also weighed in on the sentencing:
“This was a horrible crime and Zacaria Lee Avery was held accountable for his vile behavior. The Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office highest priority is the protection of women and children in our community due to their vulnerability. We will zealously and relentlessly prosecute offenders who prey upon children.”
“Furthermore, it is so important for parents to monitor their children’s online activities. We must teach our children from a young age to be good and safe cyber-citizens.”
There are resources available through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children to help you teach your children, such as NetSmartz. The website address is netsmartzkids.org.”
Indecency with a Child by Sexual Contact and Sexual Performance by a child are both second degree felonies in this case punishable by 2 to 20 years in prison and a fine up to $10,000.
