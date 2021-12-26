Deputies and detectives with the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office Special Crimes Unit have arrested Jose F. Emeterio, 49, for alleged continuous sexual abuse of a child.
The arrest was made after a three-month investigation conducted in partnership with the Fort Bend County Children’s Advocacy Center and led to the issuance of an arrest warrant for Emeterio.
The Sheriff’s Office and the Fort Bend County Children’s Advocacy Center continue to work together to provide resources to victims.
Emeterio remains in the Fort Bend County Jail and is charged with sexual abuse of a child-continuous, a first-degree felony offense punishable by up to life in prison.
His bond is set at $100,000.
“We must hold abusers accountable for their actions,” said Sheriff Eric Fagan.
“The Sheriff’s Office continues to pursue those who elect to victimize children, who are the most cherished members of our community.”
Anyone who may have information about this case or any other FBCSO case is asked to contact FBCSO Detective Cameron Cox at 281-341-4686. Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers at 281-342-TIPS (8477). Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers will pay an anonymous cash reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and filling of charges for any felony crime.
