A Richmond barber has been found guilty of two counts of indecency with a child.
District Court Judge Steve Rogers immediately sentenced Sergio “Rey” David Chavarria to life in prison. Chavarria was indicted on four counts of indecency with a child by contact, each one a second- degree felony. However, Chavarria only faced two of the felony charges at trial.
He was acquitted of one count and the fourth count was dismissed.
At trial, Chavarria pleaded not guilty of all charges. A Fort Bend County jury found him guilty on two counts.
Chavarria asked the judge to assess the punishment, rather than the jury. Judge Rogers, who ran for election promising to be tough on crime, sentenced Chavarria to life in prison.
During an investigation that began in October, law enforcement officers determined that Chavarria was an employee at Express Cuts, a local hair salon in Richmond, according to the DA’s office. The investigation revealed that while working at the salon, Chavarria had sexual contact with a 12-year-old child, who was, at the time of the contact, a customer of the salon.
Further, authorities learned that Chavarria is a registered sex offender at the time, which no doubt led to his life sentence.
