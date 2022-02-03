Rosenberg police officers were consistent and even-handed in the way they enforced traffic stops last year, and showed no bias toward drivers of any ethnicity, an expert told city leaders Tuesday.
Rosenberg city officials heard a review of the data compiled by the Rosenberg Police Department in 2021 during their city council meeting on Tuesday.
The police department was commended for consistency in enforcing its laws at traffic stops throughout the year.
Analyzing police data collected in 2021 was the first item on the meeting’s agenda. This analysis and data collection is in compliance with the Sandra Bland Act of 2017. The act is intended to reduce the likelihood of violent interactions during traffic stops with law enforcement and provide training for officers on use of force and implicit bias. The act emphasizes trainings and allocating resources to de-escalate interactions with law enforcement, both during the initial stop and in jails, especially in the event of mental health issues or substance abuse.
Dr. Alex del Carmen of del Carmen Consulting LLC and the Crime Analysis Group led a presentation of his company’s findings. Dr. del Carmen has been doing consultations and trainings for officers in Texas for 20 years. Their data included three levels of analysis to show trends in police data during 2021 using census data as a baseline for comparison. This was the first year all law enforcement agencies under the act have had complete data to report. The collected data mainly focused on traffic stops.
During the calendar year, most traffic stops did not lead to searches. The most common reasons for stops were traffic violations and the majority of those ended with a written warning. Men were more likely to be stopped, and of men stopped, most were Hispanic.
The Rosenberg Police Department did not record any uses of force during traffic stops in the sampled data. The department received a single complaint of racial bias during the year, but upon investigation, the officer was exonerated of any allegations. Additionally, officers have been instructed to inform people where they can file an electronic complaint, if necessary, in the event of a stop.
Following his presentation, Dr. del Carmen praised the Rosenberg Police Department for passing all metrics for racial profiling under the act.
He and his consultation company made several suggestions and provided training to the department over the course of the year. All officers completed implicit bias training in the last year. Dr. del Carmen also suggested the department focus on building relationships with organizations related to minority interests. This emphasis is due to the fact that minority groups are statistically more likely to be involved in traffic stops.
“I want to commend Chief [Jonathan] White and his command staff,” Dr. del Carmen said. “It’s not what they do every day that people remember, but it’s how they respond when things go south and I think Chief White is doing a great job.”
City Councilor, Tim Krugh, echoed Dr. del Carmen’s sentiment.
“It’s nice to know that our police force is taking this advice and working with it,” Krugh said.
