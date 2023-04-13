A Rosenberg man who had two dogs taken away in March after he abused them has been charged with mistreating a third dog in April, authorities reported Wednesday.
Jessie Razo, 24, was arrested on Monday and c h a r g e d with cruelty to non-livestock animal, a third-degree felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Rosenberg police made the arrest.
According to Assistant Police Chief Jarret Nethery, Razo came to authority’s attention in March after neighbors informed investigators that he was mistreating his two dogs. Authorities confiscated the dogs and they were treated for their serious injuries by a local veterinarian, Nethery reported.
Rosenberg police returned to Razo’s Second Street residence with an arrest warrant around 2:30 p.m. Monday, April 10, after neighbors once again reported he was abusing his dog, Nethery said.
“Community members again came forward and reported that Razo obtained another dog and was continuing the abusive behavior,” Nethery reported.
Rosenberg Animal Control personnel seized the dog and police detectives arrested Razo. District Court Judge J. Christian Becerra set Razo’s bond at $25,000.
