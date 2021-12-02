A 20-year-old Houston man accused of firing multiple shots into the window of a Rosenberg apartment has been arrested, authorities reported.
Ulises Rios faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison, evading arrest, a state-jail felony punishable by up to two years in prison and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, a third-degree felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison, Rosenberg police reported.
According to Assistant Police Chief Jarret Nethery, Rosenberg police were summoned to the Pecan Park Apartments, 1216 Westwood Drive, around 2:15 a.m. Monday after dispatchers received a report of a shooting.
“Officers arrived and learned an unknown subject fired shots into a bedroom window after multiple unknown subjects were seen banging on the doors and windows of the apartment,” Nethery reported. “Fortunately, no one was injured during the incident, but detectives were able to recover rifle cartridges of a particular round that is significantly more expensive and less common than traditionally seen. Detectives alerted officers on duty to be on the lookout for any firearms consistent with that particular caliber ammunition.”
Around 9 a.m. that day, officers investigating an assault at the Oyo Hotel, 28382 U.S. 59, were alerted to suspects leaving that location in a white Dodge Charger, which led the officers on a brief pursuit before crashing in the area of Cottonwood Church Road and Wehring Road, Nethery said.
“The six occupants of the vehicle were safely detained and further investigation revealed among the number of firearms recovered, a rifle chambered with the same caliber (of ammunition) used in the shooting at Pecan Park,” Nethery added.
