Police: Missing 1-year-old murdered by father

At left, Leylani Ordonez, the 1-year-old girl at the center of an AMBER Alert out of Rosenberg has died from multiple stab wounds caused by her father, Alexander Ordonez Barrios (right) who also died of self-inflicted injuries, according to police.
On Tuesday, Nov. 1 at about 5:51 p.m., Rosenberg Police responded to an Aggravated Assault with a Deadly weapon at a local business, Riverside Towing/Auto Collision, 845 FM 723 in Rosenberg.
The owner of the business reported he was stabbed multiple times and his tow truck was stolen by a former employee. The victim was transported to the hospital and is expected to survive.
The suspect was identified as 24-year-old Alexander Ordonez Barrios.
Ordonez Barrios left the scene in the stolen tow truck and drove to an apartment complex (810 Brooks Avenue) in Rosenberg and forced his way into an apartment where his one-year-old daughter was being cared for by a babysitter.
Ordonez Barrios forcefully took, one-year-old Leylani Ordonez, and left the apartment in the stolen tow truck.
An Amber Alert was issued with the suspect and child’s information as well as the stolen vehicle information. At around 1:55 a.m. Sugar Land Police Department located the vehicle in their jurisdiction and a pursuit ensued.
Ordonez Barrios led police on a pursuit through Fort Bend County that lasted over 45 minutes and ended in the 4700 Block of FM 762 near Benton Road, after police deployed spike strips.
When Ordonez Barrios exited the vehicle with Leylani, it was apparent that he caused significant injuries to her as well as himself. Officers quickly rushed to provide life-saving measures to both the child and suspect.
Leylani was rushed to local hospital where she was declared deceased as a result of multiple stab wounds.
Ordonez Barrios was also transported and declared deceased at the hospital as a result of self-inflicted injuries.
“It is astonishing how many lives can be devastated by the actions of one individual. We are deeply saddened by the tragic events that transpired, our thoughts are with Leylani Ordonez’ family and we wish those affected at Riverside Towing a speedy recovery," said Police Chief Jonathan White. "I would like to thank FBCSO, SLPD, and DPS for their assistance with this tragedy. I’m saddened by the details of this case and ask that you keep the family and first responders that witnessed this event in your prayers.”
