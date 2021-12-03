A 20-year-old Missouri City man on probation and wearing an ankle monitor was arrested on Thursday in connection with the shooting of a Rosenberg man, police reported Friday.
Eddie Weh has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony offense punishable by up to 20 years in prison, in connection with the Friday, Nov. 19 shooting, Rosenberg police reported.
Weh was also charged with deadly conduct, also a third-degree felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
Rosenberg officers were summoned around 8:30 a.m. that day to respond to a call of shots fired in the 900 block of Avenue E.
At the residence, officers found a year-old man who had sustained two gunshot wounds, police reported. The victim was transported via air ambulance to Memorial Hermann Hospital in the Medical Center.
He was unable to provide suspect information to the responding officers, police said.
“Rosenberg police officers and detectives began an extensive investigation, which led to the identity of the alleged shooting suspect, identified as Eddie Weh,” Police Chief Jonathan White reported. “Preliminary information suggests the shooting was a result of an illegal narcotics transaction.”
While investigating this incident, detectives learned Weh was currently under the supervision of Fort Bend County Probation for previous offenses, White added.
“A review of Eddie Weh’s criminal history describes previous arrests for the alleged offenses of aggravated robbery, delivery of marijuana, robbery, and unlawful restraint,” White noted.
Judge Stuti Patel out of the 240th District Court issued the arrest warrant and denied Weh bond.
“There is no place for violence in this community,” White said. “I am extremely grateful for the diligence of the Rosenberg police detectives that connected the dots in the case, leading to the identity of Eddie Weh. I am also thankful we are able to report the victim recovered after receiving medical attention and was released from the hospital.”
