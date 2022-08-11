GALVESTON — Police have released the names of four Rosenberg residents killed in a weekend golf cart collision. They include a grandfather, two of his grandchildren and a niece who were visiting Galveston for a quick vacation before school began, police reported.
The crash happened Saturday after a driver accused of being intoxicated ran a stop sign and crashed into a pickup truck, which then hit the golf cart that was carrying six people.
Police on Monday identified the four killed as Felipe Bentancur, 49; his niece, Destiny Uvalle, 25; and two grandchildren, Kaisyn Bentancur, 4; and Brailyn Cantu, 14.
Two others on the golf cart were critically injured, authorities said.
The driver of the SUV, Miguel Espinoza, 45, has been charged with four counts of intoxication manslaughter.
He remained jailed Tuesday on $400,000 bond, and it wasn’t clear whether he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.
According to Galveston police, Espinoza was driving an SUV when it struck a pickup truck, which struck the golf cart carrying six individuals from two families and all related.
