Rosenberg police announced last week the arrest of an alleged serial burglar who the department said is responsible for a string of burglaries in the city.
Tret Crockett, a 24-year old Richmond resident, was arrested Thursday by detectives assigned to the Criminal Investigation Division and officers assigned to the Strategic Enforcement Team at a local motel and charged with credit card abuse and tampering with physical evidence.
Additional burglary charges are pending, police said. Crockett was reportedly found in possession of stolen property from the recent burglaries, as well as a stolen firearm, stolen Social Security cards, driver’s licenses and numerous electronics.
He was arrested and transported to the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office. Detectives with the Rosenberg Police Department are currently working on returning the stolen property to its rightful owners.
According to police, Crockett targeted unlocked vehicles during his spree. Detectives say Crockett was recently released from custody stemming from a theft in a firearms case that took place in 2019.
Crockett allegedly admitted to police he is likely to continue similar crimes in the future.
“I would like to commend Detective (Bruno) Flores on his diligence on this case,” Rosenberg Chief of Police Jonathan White said in a release. “I would also like to commend the department’s Strategic Enforcement Team and the Criminal Investigations Division for their efforts in assisting bringing these incidents to resolve.”
