ROSENBERG — Multiple suspects were involved in an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon involving two victims.
Three of the suspects have been arrested so far.
The suspects are believed to be active gang members.
On Friday, April 29, 2022, Rosenberg Police officers began a proactive investigation into a video that was circulating the internet.
The video was broadcasted live on Instagram and depicted multiple male subjects brutally attacking two male victims while pointing a handgun at their heads. The incident took place inside a public restroom located at Garcia Park in west Rosenberg.
One of the male victims managed to run away, while the other victim was repeatedly beaten, kicked, and struck with a firearm by the suspects.
The victim was then forced to undress and left naked on the floor of the bathroom stall. Detectives believe this was a planned and targeted attack on the victims and do not believe the public or the park is at risk at this time.
Three suspects have been arrested and are identified as Matthew Garcia17, Amarion Fields, 17,, and Isaiah Quintana, 20.
“Gang violence has no place in our communities, I am proud of the hard work our officers have put in to identify and actively seek out the perpetrators of this violent and brazen attack. This incident was not reported to us, and I commend the officers for their proactive investigative work to hold these individuals accountable.” Said Chief of Police, Jonathan White.
Anyone with information of a crime is encouraged to contact Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers at 281-342-TIPS (8477). You can also submit online at http://www.fortbend.crimestoppersweb.com/If that tip leads to an arrest you can receive a cash reward! Information, which leads to the apprehension and filing of charges on the suspect(s) involved, could earn you up to $5,000.00 CASH REWARD. All calls to Crime Stoppers are ANONYMOUS.
Matthew Garcia
Isaiah Quintana
Amarion Fields
