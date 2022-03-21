Sugar Land police, Fire and EMS responded to a report of a disabled vehicle on the southbound lanes of U.S. 59 at U.S. Highway 90A at 1:57 a.m. Sunday.
When officers arrived, they found a one-vehicle accident.
The driver told police he hit debris on the roadway, lost control and collided with an interior wall.
He was taken to a nearby location for a sobriety test.
An officer remained at the scene in his parked patrol vehicle to block the HOV lane while a wrecker truck prepared to remove the disabled vehicle.
As the wrecker was preparing to hookup the disabled vehicle, the patrol vehicle was struck by a pickup truck.
First-responders removed the unconscious officer from his vehicle, and while emergency care was being provided to the officer, a woman driving a Jeep struck the pickup truck. The officer and the female were transported by Life Flight to The Medical Center.
Both are in critical condition.
The driver of the pickup truck was transported by ambulance to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. All southbound lanes of U.S. 59 will be closed for an extended period of time for a traffic investigation.
