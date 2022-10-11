FRIDAY, OCT. 14
The 38th annual Needville Harvest Festival will take place Oct. 14-15. Any business or individual(s) wishing to sponsor the 2022 Needville Harvest Festival are encouraged to contact Chris Janicekby phone at 281-468-9314 or email chris.janicek@yahoo.com. Raffle prizes are a 2022 John Deere 4x4 Gator, a John Deere 48-inch zero-turn mower, a $500 gift certificate and two $250 gift certificates. Tickets are $10. For tickets, contact Cally Croft at 281-615-0943 or any committee member or queen, Little Mister or Little Miss contestant. Tickets are also being sold in Needville at New First Bank, Prosperity Bank and Kinfolk’s Antiques; in Guy at Country Cuts and Style; in Damon at Damon Farm and Ranch; and in East Bernard at Soppa’s.
