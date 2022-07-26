MISSOURI CITY — A Missouri City police officer was shot in the face and foot following a high-speed pursuit on Saturday, authorities reported. The 29-year-old officer, who has been on the job for three years, is expected to survive her wounds.
Authorities say officer Crystal Sepulveda was shot twice, getting a bullet in the face and another in the foot.
The man accused of shooting her was shot dead.
The man was armed with a pair of automatic pistols carrying extended magazines, reported Chief Troy Finner said in a press conference. Finner recounted the shooting with members of the media.
He said officers spotted a stolen vehicle believed to be connected to an aggravated robbery.
The driver refused to pull over and led law enforcement personnel from various agencies on a high speed chase, which ended when the car crashed in a residential neighborhood in front of a home.
Finner said the driver ran away, shooting himself in the foot. He was killed during the ensuing gun fight, Finner explained.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.