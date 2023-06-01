Man shot, killed in Needville

Needville police say they have identified two people “of interest” they would like to talk to about the shooting death of an 18-year-old man outside a convenience store in Needville on Tuesday morning.
Police identified the victim as Edward Matthew Sierra of Rosenberg.
Officers were dispatched around 10:24 a.m. to Simon’s Corner convenience store, 14400 block of SH 36 South, in reference to a shooting.
Police said all three people involved in the shooting had left the scene — including the man who had been shot. Police said they learned Sierra had been shot and taken by private vehicle to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police said they have identified two people of interest they believe know something about the shooting. Their names have not been released and no arrests had been made as of Wednesday afternoon.
Both men’s vehicles have been taken in as evidence, authorities reported. A motive for the shooting had not been determined as of Wednesday afternoon, police reported.
“We have been in constant contact with Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office,” Needville police reported on its Facebook page.
