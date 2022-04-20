BY HERALD STAFF
Two years after a Richmond man riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle was killed by a drunk driver in a head-on collision, the driver of the pickup has been sentenced to prison.
Michelle Keith pleaded guilty to intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle, a second-degree felony offense punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Keith, who was 51 at the time of the accident, was sentenced to 10 years in prison during a bench trial in Judge Frank J. Fraley’s 240th district courtroom.
Keith waived his right to trial by jury and asked Fraley to sentence him.
Fraley also ordered Keith to pay $290 in court and a $22.00 reimbursement fee.
Fraley credited Keith with four days served in jail.
DPS troopers said Keith was driving his 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe northwest on Pitts Road when he crossed the center stripe and into the southbound lane and struck a 2008 Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by Billy Poe around 9:45 a.m. Jan. 25, 2020.
Poe, 66, of Richmond, was transported by Fort Bend EMS to OakBend Hospital in Richmond and later pronounced dead.
Keith was also injured in the crash but refused medical attention at the scene, troopers said. Keith was arrested for intoxication manslaughter. He was indicted on the offense in March 2020.
