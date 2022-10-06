KATY — A Katy man allegedly involved in a domestic dispute has been arrested by the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office.
On Saturday, October 1, 2022, at approximately 2:52 p.m., Sheriff’s deputies responded to a 9-1-1 call related to a shooting incident in the 3300 block of Pimlico Pine Lane in Katy, Texas. Deputies found inside the residence an adult female victim, age 27, with a gunshot wound. The suspect, Yu Heng Tao, 44, was identified as a relative of the victim and was also found on location at the time of the investigation.
Tao was placed in custody at the Fort Bend County Jail and has been charged with Aggravated Assault-Family Violence. His bond is set at $500,000.
“Despicable acts of domestic violence have no place in this county or anywhere else,” said Fort Bend County Sheriff Eric Fagan. “October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, which reminds us that It’s time to end the silence and suffering—for the victims, the victims’ families, and our community.”
Domestic violence is one of the most underreported crimes. One in four women will experience domestic abuse in their lifetime.
If you or someone you know needs assistance related to domestic abuse, contact the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office Crime Victim Services Unit at 281-341-4650.
