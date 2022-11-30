On Nov. 18, 2022, a jury found Carlos Alexander Castillo Crespo guilty of the offense of Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Young Child. The 27 year-old Sugar Land man was convicted in under 20 minutes for repeatedly abusing a child from 2019-2021.
Evidence presented by Assistant District Attorneys Jessica Ramos and Dulce Salazar revealed that Castillo Crespo admitted to law enforcement that he sexually abused a young girl for two years beginning when the child was nine years old and Crespo was twenty-three. Crespo further admitted to police that he was in love with the young girl.
Crespo elected to be sentenced by the jury, and on November 21, 2022, the jury sentenced Crespo to 65 years in prison without the possibility of parole.
Lead prosecutor Jessica Ramos said, “The trauma this man caused this child at such a young age is immeasurable. I asked the jury to sentence the defendant harshly so he could never inflict this type of harm on any other child again. Their steep verdict does just that. He will not be eligible for release from prison until he is 92 years old.”
“The defendant wanted the jury to believe he had a romantic relationship with this child and show him mercy,” added prosecutor Dulce Salazar. “We are thankful they recognized that this was sexual abuse and focused instead on getting the victim the justice she deserved.”
District Attorney Brian Middleton commented, “While we cannot undue the harm that the defendant caused, we can ensure that the defendant never harms another child. The jury’s punishment was just and our children are safer as a result.”
The defendant was tried in the 434th District Court before Presiding Judge J. Christian Becerra. Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Young Child in this case is a first-degree felony punishable by 25 to 99 years or life in prison.
